Sticks N Stones: Newcomers Greeted by a Supportive Scene

“Things are a lot different now,” Paul Kalfahs saysof the Milwaukee music scene. “There are a lot more ‘garage’ bands, it seems like.”

Kalfahs is guitarist/vocalist of one of those “garage”bands. His trio, flippantly dubbed Sticks N Stones, is only a few months old,but they’re already booked on bills opening for national acts like The Ponys.That’s despite strong competition from all those other bands springing up, butapparently being “one of the many” in a city newly stoked about its local sceneisn’t half-badin fact, it sometimes helps you score the awesome shows.

“In Milwaukee… there are a lot more people involved now: more bands, more places to play,more people DJing, making fliers, promoting shows, etc.,” Kalfahs says. “Thingshave become easier because of that. People from elsewhere have also been movinghere steadily, it seems, because it's a good place for music. There are alot of good people here doing things. It's a good time to be here and playingmusic.”

All the buzz and hype has been creatingopportunities for new bands like Sticks N Stones, which also includes JonHeibler on drums and Natalie Clark on bass and vocals. The scene takes noticeof anything that has that extra something, and Sticks N Stones have alreadygotten some pretty juicy shows because of the eagle eyes that are currently onlocal bands. One of their first gigs was with Fat Possum Records’ rowdyAlabamans, Thomas Function, and recently they’ve opened for French psych outfitYussuf Jerusalem and Seattle’s The Spits. No sweat that the band was invited toopen for Chicago’spost-rock moodies, The Ponys, right? Heibler remarks, “Kevin [Meyer], fromDusty Medical, books most of the shows and I guess he just has good taste inmusic and asks us to play a lot.”

Having pals and the straightforward garage soundthat’s got people’s ears right now are key, but a band’s storied local historyadds even more intrigue to the newness. Both Kalfahs and Heibler were part ofthe infamous Teenage Rejects and Catholic Boys, and Clarkplayed in The Tears. Currently, Heibler, Kalfahs and Clark also put in timewith The Sugar Stems and The Flips.

Kalfahs says, “We’re all just big music and recordnerds. Playing in a band is more fun than anything elseI’ll always want toplay in a band … as soon as one band splits, we try getting something new goingright away. I can’t think of a better hobby, listening to records and playingguitars. That’s what we like to do.”

Sounds like the perfect prep course for a band in asaturated scene.

Sticks NStones and Minneapolis’Terrible Twos open for The Ponys at The Cactus Club on Thursday, Oct. 29.