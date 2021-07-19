The First Wave Remembers the ‘80s

× Expand Photo via Facebook / The First Wave

When it comes to music from the 1980s, The First Wave’s Bradley Bohringer wants to offer some perspective.

“People often think of hair metal or goofy pop songs from that era, but there was a ton of innovation going on," Bohringer observes regarding the music he plays with The First Wave, a Milwaukee quartet who pays tribute to the new wave, indie and goth sounds of that time. The band’s origin stems from another Milwaukee act who pays homage to one of the ‘80s most enduring acts.

“A couple of the members of U2Zoo had the idea to start a new band covering a variety of ‘80s alternative and new wave bands,” Bohringer recalls. “One of them was our original guitarist, Brian Lang. I believe he was mostly behind the initial idea. I knew both Brian and bassist Mike Kawczynski from attending their shows. They knew that I performed my original synthpop material [under stage and recording name Bradley], and approached me about doing vocals and keyboards in this potential new band, and we went from there."

Within a couple years of The First Wave's 2017 formation, the band had played Milwaukee venues and events including Turner hall Ballroom and Summerfest. “It really took off quickly," Bohringer notes of the ensemble currently consisting of himself, Kawczynski, drummer Don Hazlett and singing guitarist Tim Korry.

“There is a certain nostalgic quality to the new wave sound, but yet it still sounds fresh somehow,” Bohringer muses regarding the era The First Wave evokes. “I think it’s the uniqueness and originality of these types of bands that is endearing and enduring!”

Those types of bands are not, however, often of domestic origin. Of the distinctly British air about their set lists, filled with songs by Depeche Mode, The Smiths, Simple Minds, The Psychedelic Furs, The Cure, Tears For Fears, Gary Numan and Billy Idol, Bohringer says, “I’m not sure why there weren’t more American bands who were big names in the ‘80s New Wave scene, but I guess it’s just kind of how things played out back then.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

He and his bandmates may stick to more widely remembered songs when playing events such as the Wisconsin State Fair, but they will stray from pop radio rotation and plumb the realm of, perhaps, MTV’s “120 Minutes” as the occasion allows, though. “We are more inclined to save some of the Joy Division, Killing Joke, and Sisters of Mercy stuff for our club shows,” Bohringer says.

However dark the tunes they sometimes play, Bohringer is open to anyone joining his Wave. “Come see us play if you love ‘80s alternative music, or if you want to be exposed to more of it! We love what we do and are of course eager to keep making new fans.”

The First Wave plays State Fair at Bud Pavilion on Monday August 9 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.; and the Charcoal Grill stage on Friday August 13 from 3:30-6:30.