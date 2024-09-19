This Fall Marks Bon Iver's Return

× Expand Photo by Erinn Springer via Bon Iver - Facebook Bon Iver Bon Iver

As cooler weather approaches, Bon Iver fans gain their powers. A common phrase present across social media nods homage to the cool aired, melancholic feel to the music of Bon Iver.

This time feels different.

Wisconsin-based group Bon Iver, fronted by Grammy Award winning Justin Vernon, seems to have something up their sleeve. Bon Iver took a sabbatical from music—although there have been live shows, most notably recently at the Harris campaign stop in Eau Claire, nothing major has been released in almost 5 years. This will change on Friday.

Bon Iver’s Instagram page posted six teasers to date of new music that is slated to drop on Friday. Vernon is no stranger to subliminal and coded messages with his 22, a Million album being a perfect example. The first of six promotional teasers was posted on September 6 showing Vernon’s head down, clad in a cowboy hat and a bolo tie—perhaps a behind-the-scenes look at the music video for the inevitable music video.

The second promo portrays his shadow cast onto a barren dirt with quiet mummers in the background. As the sun sneaks out from behind a cloud, the shadow cast is a lone man wearing a cowboy hat.

Fade to Nothing

The third promo shows Vernon being slowly enveloped by a placid black lake—a bit terrifying. All that is seen is his hand and head slowly fading into nothingness. This clip is accompanied by a distant and errant chorus of electronic orchestral tones slowly fading as Vernon does.

The fourth teaser tracks an egg crate-like cloud formation as it slowly moves across the sky. This time more of the song is heard; a chord hammer-on progression that walks up into the first taste of Vernon’s trademark falsetto.

The fifth teaser finally gives us words to the music “I know now I can’t make good, how I wish I could, go back and put, me where you stood.” The accompanying clip is a beach where the water and sand are being sucked back out. As Vernon’s voice starts the wave returns to shore.

The final teaser pictures Vernon riding in the back of a car whilst staring at the farm fields of Wisconsin. The clip ends with a black screen finally revealing the name of the song – S P E Y S I D E.

All of this is done in black and white; the sounds and slights provide their own color.

Country Theme?

The imagery caused many to speculate if this song and presumptuous EP will have a country theme. Bon Iver is no stranger to incorporating country musical themes into their music, with undertones being felt across their catalog of work. In their 2011 Eponymous album, Vernon’s final sendoff was a Bruce Hornsby-inspired ballad featuring slide guitar. A haunting banjo solo on the penultimate track of his 2016 masterpiece22, a Million is yet another example.

Fans in New Zealand who were treated to the music earlier today made mention that S P E Y S I D E seemed to be one part of a four-part EP. Although it falls short of expectations for a full album, SABLE, the name of the upcoming EP, is slated to release on October 18. The first track is titled “….”, the second is “Things Behind Things Behind Things,” the third is “S P E Y S I DE” and the final track is “Awards Season.” The second track was teased in 2020 on a live music stream for Bernie Sander’s presidential run.

New Bon Iver music and fall are on the way—all is well.