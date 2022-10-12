Trashfest 2022 – A Tradition in Art and Culture Continues

× Expand Photo: Loving Lolly - Facebook Loving Lolly Loving Lolly

Since 1984, at venues such as Irene J’s, Café Voltaire, The Unicorn, The Odd Rock, The Toad Café, the Blues Oasis, Falcon Bowl, Club Garibaldi, The Unicorn, Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, Club Anything, Miramar Theatre and Quarters Rock and Roll Palace, Trashfest has been a moveable feast where high concept meets low-brow conception.

“I believe Paul’s motto for this year is ‘Nobody’s Got Talent,’ Ted Jorin said of Paul “The Fly” Lawson, longtime impresario and Keeper of the Trash.

What’s In a Name?

When it comes to Trashfest, sometimes everything. This year Trashfest returns to The Cactus Club with a lineup that includes: Nervis Virgins, Dick Taste (Like Frito), The Supremes Court, DB Fox, Atheists & Airplanes, Loving Lolly, The Ray Sisters, High Wizzzard, Trash Deco and Anson Obvious & the Uncomfortable Moments.

It is not usual for parody, satire and wit to collide with serious musicianship and brain power. From the ridiculous to the sublime and back again. Twice. Is nothing sacred? Well, not for this night.

Memorable acts have included Tyler Christ Superstar with Judas Iscariot Priest, Patti Nicole Smith, the Death Metal Polka of Cheese of the Goat, the late Mark Shurilla and his Electric Assholes, the late Beautiful Bert and the Crotch Crickets/Luscious Ones, Eat The Mystery, Hillary Clinton singing Alice Cooper’s “Elected,” and puppetry.

Family Tradition

Trashfest alum Bob Jorin, recalled “We looked at it as though the idea was to provide a performance that inspires the audience to chuck trash at you while you play, and whomever gets buried under the most trash wins.” He said it is not uncommon to find so much debris onstage that you cannot find your footing. The occasional tumbling artist is just part of the proceedings.

“It is best to use an instrument that you do not care much about, and I have often left one in pieces on the floor at the end of a set. Just more debris for the next person to trip over. “

His Trashfest ethos can be summed up thusly, “I found myself playing instruments I had either invented or not mastered, while costumed in the most unwieldy of randomly assembled garb…”

While Jorin won’t be performing this year, he said the Trashfest bug has crept into the family and his nephews have picked up the ball and run with it. His nephew Ted will be performing this year as a stoner metal band called High Wizzzard, “We have wizard suits and we’re tuned down to C. We’re only going to play one song but it’s 20 minutes long.”

Trashfest 2022 happens at Cactus Club, Saturday, 8 p.m. cactusclubmilwaukee.com/events/trashfest