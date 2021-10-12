Vincent Van Great and Amanda Huff’s ‘Troublemakers’ is the Best of Both Worlds

× Expand Photo Credit: Lily Shea

On the opening, title track of Vincent Van Great and Amanda Huff’s joint project, Troublemakers, the duo harmonize about bringing something that people aren’t used to, and that rings out like a mission statement for the pair. The project, which was released in September after Van Great’s Summerfest set, combines swagger-filled melodic hip hop with the strong vocal performances that have elevated Amanda Huff to becoming known as one of Milwaukee’s top vocalists. The two expand beyond their comfort zones to something new, and the risk pays off tremendously.

Within the course of seven cuts, the two merely scratch the surface of what they can do with one another’s talents. There’s a playful, flirty tone to tracks like “Treats” and single “Double Strawberry Plush,” which just recently received the visual treatment. Van Great leans more toward his R&B chops than rapping traditional verses, and Huff has a jazzy, operatic range that can be toned down to folk singer-like intimacy when the track calls for it. The duo go beyond complimenting one another’s sound to enhancing it altogether.

“It’s a different approach than my previous records” said Van Great. “Contemporary R&B, poppy style. I’m super excited to share that part of me with the fans.”

For Vincent Van Great, Troublemakers is a return after taking much of the pandemic off between releases. He, along with Amanda Huff, debuted music from the project at Summerfest, subsequently releasing the full body of work at midnight that night. Having that time away from the world allowed for a high-quality final output, with a creative process devoid of the rush that generally comes with keeping your name relevant in contemporary hip hop.

“When you get time to fall back and gather your thoughts, that’s always good” explained Van Great. “I definitely had a lot of time to dig in, make more records and own my sound and develop a craft that I wanted to present. I was very mindful with this project, like ‘this is how I want to present myself, these are the type of beats I want to make.’ I was very intentional with this one.”

Van Great’s production sets the tone, showcasing his origins as a beatmaker before he first grabbed the microphone. Well-crafted, layered compositions like “God Mode” from the EP’s back half set both artists up for success, and the selection of beats makes for a truly complete project. The two play well off of each other’s vocals, as well, with a natural chemistry that is hard to replicate.

While there are no immediate plans for more music from the two in the future, they’ve performed with one another both at Summerfest as well as a release show at Best Place at the Pabst Brewery. With both artists being prominent in the city, it’s likely that cameos on future records and performances could happen as well. If Troublemakers is just a moment in time, however, it is one of sonic bliss.