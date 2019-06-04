Ana Popovic’s Funky Blues (and Female Empowerment)

× Expand Photo Credit: Michael Roud

Ana Popovic is coming off of making one of the boldest musical statements any artist from the blues or rock scenes has made in recent years. Called Trilogy, her three-CD set showcased three different sides of her music with one disc devoted to blues, one to funk-centric songs and a third to jazz.

Now comes a new studio release, Like It On Top, and Popovic is back to doing a single album. But don’t think she has taken any kind of step back with her ambition, or her quest to keep growing as a songwriter or guitarist.

“I don’t want to copy myself. If a record is good, I’m not going to go on and make the same one next time,” Popovic explains. “I think it’s really important to give people that are such true fans for years, to give them something to be excited about, to give them something new and to hear another side of Ana Popovic and just really engage them and inspire them in a different way, which I think this record totally does.”

Like It On Top found Popovic bringing in bluesman Keb’ Mo’ as a producer and co-writer. That collaboration in itself was something new for the Serbian singer/guitarist, and the idea from the start was to bring together the contrasting musical sides of the two artists.

Where much of Popovic’s music has been a high-charged brand of funky blues and rock with plenty musical fireworks provided by her electric guitar playing and fiery vocals, Keb’ Mo’s music has generally been more acoustic, rootsy and laid back.

The writing combination produced some new wrinkles in the Popovic sound. Yes, several songs boast the rocking mix of blues, rock and funk that have long been her signature. But there’s also “Lasting Kind of Love.” Featuring guest vocals from Keb’ Mo’, the song has a reggae-ish lilt, and a sound that leans soul. “Honey I’m Home” provides another new twist, taking the soul element and mixing it with pop and smooth jazz. “Matter Of Time” features the kind of earthy acoustic blues that’s long been in Keb’ Mo’s wheelhouse, but hasn’t been a big part of Popovic’s sound.

The ambition of Like It On Top extends beyond the music. It’s essentially a concept album, built around a main theme about female empowerment. Within that theme, Popovic explores a variety of topics, such as overcoming anti-female attitudes of men (“Funkin Attitude”), the trend toward more women working while their husbands stay home to care for the kids “(Honey I’m Home”) and having the courage to leave an abusive relationship (“A Matter Of Time”).

The quality, thoughtfulness and musical diversity of “Like It On Top” figure to further cement Popovic’s place as one of the leading women in the blues idiom and mark a further step in what is now a 20-year journey to continue to develop as a songwriter and guitarist.

Born in 1976 in Belgrade, Popovic took up guitar at age 15, and after playing with her first band for three years, moved to the Netherlands in 1998 to study jazz. It was during this time that she formed her own band, released her first solo album and set her sights on making her mark in America. She has released nine solo albums. Now fronting a six-piece touring band, Popovic promises a show that will leave fans smiling.

“I always try to change and I always try to be different for the audience. So whoever saw us a year ago will come and see a whole new show,” she says. “So this is really a powerful show. The songs are top-notch, the arrangements are all really tight and the segues are really tight and just incredible musicianship, going from song to song or parts of the songs glued together. It just kind of flows and it’s full of energy and it’s got everything, old-school funk to blues to rock, jazzy stuff and it all flows really nicely.”

Ana Popovic performs at Shank Hall, 1434 N. Farwell Ave., on Tuesday, June 11, at 8 p.m.