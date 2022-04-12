× Expand Photo: Billy Prine - billyprine.com Billy Prine Billy Prine

The late John Prine’s gift was writing songs about everyday life. He recognized the telling details and nothing was mundane. So maybe it was fitting that when his brother Billy called, I was walking my dog one evening, wrangling with those small bags that have become a pet owner’s friend or nemesis. It seems John might have found a song there.

Billy Prine comes to Shank Hall on Thursday for a show that includes stories about some of John’s most beloved songs before leading his band through his version of John’s timeless masterpieces.

With a lifetime of memories to draw from, he plucks a few—like the time he was 12 years old rehearsing with a garage band when John was home on leave from the Army. He recalls the first time John played “Paradise” for their father as the family gathered around the kitchen table. A true story of the ravages of strip mining to the Kentucky town, it is a three-minute history lesson.

Billy also found himself embedded on occasion. Like the time John was recording his Pink Cadillac album in Memphis and Billy found himself tending bar for Sam Phillips and his sons who worked on the recording sessions.

Opener David Huckfelt gained traction for his work with The Pines. Recently he’s performed with Tucson, Arizona icons Howe Gelb, Keith Secola and Billy Sedlmayr.

Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band Presents: Songs of John Prine, Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14 with David Huckfelt