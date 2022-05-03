Celtic Punk Rockers The Rumjacks Find Rejuvenated Energy with Recent Releases, New Singer

× Expand Photo: The Rumjacks - therumjacks.com The Rumjacks The Rumjacks

For many bands, starting anew with a new lead singer can be a difficult task, one that can sometimes lead to an entirely new sonic direction. Australian formed, Europe-based The Rumjacks had to regroup in the last couple of years after finding themselves without a lead singer.

Fortunately, through touring connections, they learned about singer Mike Rivkees, who was touring with bands such as Boston-based project Mickey Rickshaw.

“We knew his band and we really liked his songwriting style and his singing,” says bass player Johnny McKelvey during a recent interview. “So, when the time to make a phone call was made, he was the first person on our list. And luckily, he said, ‘Yes.’ Then we got demoing just all these ideas he's got, nonstop ideas. From the very beginning he was throwing ideas out and good energy straight away.”

His introduction to the band brought about a rejuvenated energy and a sense of fun that had been previously hard to come by. It led to a prolific period of songwriting that culminated into several releases—their fifth studio album Hestia last year, and, this year, Brass for Gold EP and The Split EP (the latter a split with Chicago band Flatfoot 56).

“It made writing, recording, demoing, playing music fun again,” says McKelvey. “He’s a super nice, real fast paced fellow and he's always doing things and writing things. That was quite infectious when we all got together in Milan to record for Hestia. And it was new for us, as an adjustment to be made … And from the get-go, it just seemed a lot more enjoyable and more positivity.”

“Personally, I’ve got a lot more positivity in writingc…cor getting into a rehearsal studio. It didn’t seem like a labor anymore and a process. And having Mike, he’s a very, very, very good songwriter. So, to work with someone like that, it almost felt like a fresh start, a new beginning that we were more than happy to be involved with.”

Prior to the band’s performance May 19 at Shank Hall, the Shepherd Express caught up with McKelvey about the band’s recent tour with Dropkick Murphys, recording a split EP with Chicago band Flatfoot 56, and having a blast creating music again with a new singer.

The band’s had a pretty eventful year so far, including opening for the Dropkick Murphys earlier this year. What was it like to open for the Dropkick Murphys earlier this year?

It was unreal. It was pretty much a brand-new way of touring for us. And we shared the tour bus with Bombpops, so 12 people in a bus for a month. It was good. It was fun. We learned a lot and just to be able to see the scale … and the crowds. And it was just a very different way to tour. So, it was really good.

How did the band get connected with them?

They approached our agents. During that run, the Boston run there, and of course we said yes straight away. It worked out perfectly with timing in regard to dates before and after. And yeah, that was it. It was good.

The band's been pretty prolific of late. How did the time off the road help with the uptick in creativity?

We were so used to being on the road for so long, basically instantly stopping was a really strange feeling. It was really odd. Took us a while to get used to it and like, “All right, well, we don't know how long this is going to be around or what it's going to be. We don’t know when the next tour will be, but we still need to be a band. We still need to work to keep this going the best we can without being on the road.”

So, it was good to do for a sec, clean up in house a little bit of things we've always wanted to do while we've got the chance. And then it just gave us that time to write and enjoy the process just back and forth. We were all, as everyone was, just having that time with a guitar or mucking about thinking about ideas. And that really gave the first time for us a chance to breathe a bit. A bunch of ideas and then go from there really. So, from being on the road, it was the complete opposite to what we were used to.

Did having Mike in the band help bring lot of new energy into the band's music?

Sure. Lots of it. Yeah. Lots of energy, music, positivity, creativity amongst ourselves. We got to enjoy it again. And I guess only recently it’s been, we're recording stuff with Mike. We got that out of way while we couldn’t tour. And we’re now enjoying a different side of touring now as well. So, we had a different side of recording and now we've got a different version of the new start with Mike. We're now experiencing that on tour as well … It’s fun again. New positivity energy and we’re much happier.

It seems like the band's been able to expand its sound a little bit as well.

Yeah. For sure. Mike's been in ska bands or punk bands, hard core bands all his life and different music, but we all meet together in the middle on our common love for ska I think a few people brought up the ska thing when Mike, he’s a huge fan, but we’ve always had from the very beginning of The Rumjacks, we’ve always had a ska influence in every recording we’ve done, every record at least. But then I guess Mike maybe brought that forward a little more, but I didn't think it was a different thing.

If you go back in the catalog, it’s always been there, and it works. We do abstracts on mandolin sound pretty damn good. So why not do that as well? The audience has expanded and that's always good. And I think also with that change, when Mike came in, I would say we didn't lose any of the old fans, small percentage, but opened up a few more doors there as well to reach more people, more audiences, and just enjoy music a bit more for ourselves too.

The band has a new EP, The Split EP with Chicago-based band Flatfoot 56. What was the band’s goal with that EP and how did the bands get connected?

We’ve known of Flatfoot for many, many years and [Mike] was a lot closer with them. He had shared the stage with them a bit on Salty Dog Cruise … And we’re like, “If we ever get to the point where we got a few, maybe not ready for a record or whatnot, it’d be cool to do.” We were recording Hestia when they called and asked, “Would you guys ever be interested in something like that?” So that was a year and a half ago when the phone call was made and they were super keen, but we were writing for Hestia and whatnot.

And then we did Brass for Gold and then we had a couple of songs and we’re just like, “The time we do it.” We hit them up. And they said, “Yeah.” They had a few songs laying about as well. So, it actually worked out fantastic. We lined up with our label in Australia and were happy to do it. We’re luckily on this next tour, half of it, a bit more than half it with them. So, works out very well doing a split with them and then being able to tour for it. Basically, it was an idea. We shot it to them a year and a half ago. And we’re both on the same page of having a few songs, maybe not ready for a record again, and that’s how it came to be.

What was the inspiration for the song Whitecaps, which is the first song on that EP?

It’s been brought up a few times [in interviews] about racial issues and whatnot. Mike wrote it. I think it’d be doing a disservice if I were to explain what it meant. There were a few tracks of Hestia that people were like, “Oh, you were talking about this.” We’re like, “Well, it’s open for interpretation.” You know what I mean? If you get something out of it, as long as it's positive, educational, or just you like this song, I’ve done it right. That would have to be one for Mike to talk about the song to give a bit more justice in explanation of the lyrics.

In the press materials, it mentions being against the KKK and other hate groups like that.

Yeah, like Whitecaps, obviously that imagery and whatnot as well too. But yeah, we're not shy to say where our political stance on any intolerance to others. We’ve sung about that and made that very clear for a while. And I guess in these times, while this shit is going on, it's maybe time to talk about those things a bit more and not shy away from them … while people have bigoted horrible opinions and have no fear to do that anymore. Maybe we should be a bit louder on opposing that stuff. And if that's what comes across in the song.

For the Brass in Gold EP, the band was able to get together to record in person. What was that like in the get together finally?

Yeah, it was slightly different than Hestia because Hestia written or somewhat started in different countries. Brass for Gold was like that as well, too, but a bit more. We had all these songs for Hestia and that's why it ended up being 14 or 15 songs, which is a lot for a record, I guess. We didn’t want to take any out. We didn’t want to strip it back just to have 12. Why not? Be a buck. Here you go. Here’s 15 songs on a record because we didn’t take any out. With an EP you get three or four. That’s fine. We had eight.

And they were like, “Well why don't we just do a mini album EP thing?” We didn’t want to write another one so close to it, but still wanted to keep putting music out. We were determined when we started back up with Hestia that there are so many bands that had all this time on the hands to write music and didn’t do anything with it. And it was like writing and recording music, we can’t tour. So, we keep doing that, keep putting music out, then we realize, especially with the change that we’re not messing about. We’re going to take this seriously and give it the best go we can. So, when it came time Brass for Gold demos, Mike had mostly all the songs written start to finish, and it was the same. Met together in Milan, pieced it together and timed it in the best way we could. So again, less fear going into the studio where we worked with Mike on Hestia, so we knew what expect. So, it was a lot more calm and relaxed we just, again, once again, enjoyed the recording process.

In what ways do you think the band’s sound most evolved on that EP?

I think that would come with Mike and confident players and whatnot. We still use the same studio we have for the last few records. So, we had that comfort there. Got Hestia done. So, I guess the evolution of the sound is obviously it’s a new singer. It was never “Oh, let’s not make it too weird or go to complete opposites,” like … doing mariachi or … or something ridiculous. But to do what we've always done, but just do it a bit better. And I think Mike stepping in like that was really opened up the choruses, big sing along easy catchy choruses that he’s very, very good at writing, good melodies, simple songs, not in a bad way, but just there's not a lot of mystery to the music. It's straight up. It's good.

And I think Mike writes really well with those little hooks and choruses that I guess whether it's the ska solo or more of the punk rock songs on it, they’re still somewhat entwined to still satisfy you in either way, whether it's a more balls to the wall song or a bit of a ska vibe. It’s still big chorus, great melodies, and whatnot. So, I think that was the evolution or the obviousness of things, strong songs, solid beats, nothing too complicated. Just make it strong and simple and put it out.

What song surprised you the most in how they came together?

“Bounding Main” is probably my favorite at the moment, for reasons, like I said before. Mike had that one written essentially. And when we met together, we just went through it and it was I love songs like this, someone who listens to music and then playing it. It’s just straightforward. It came together. There was no, “Oh, let’s try this little part too much.” Or “I don’t know this doesn’t sound fast, it’s too slow.” Just when a song comes together in its simplest way, I love it. I love playing it live. It’s nothing complicated. It’s just one I just really enjoyed recording and just see how quickly it formed together. But “Bounding Main” for me is the one I enjoyed most of just and recording it and how it sounded, and now it's on an EP, so I’m stoked.

What's the story behind the band's name?

Unfortunately, not a crazy story. Starting about 12 years ago I'm pretty sure we were just sitting around the table at the pub, the local pub near where most of us lived, and we had to come up with a name. We had a show coming up in four or five weeks. Songs we were ready to play, but we didn’t have a name. So, we just sat down and wrote words down on a piece of paper. There was no wild meaning to it. So, it was a name by circumstance just so we could put it on the flyer.

The band originally formed in Australia but are now based around Europe. How have those locations impacted the band musically?

Well, I guess you learn from everything don’t you? In traveling and moving and where you live. But I guess we’re at the point we can easily live in other countries … We’ve got to fly five people from five different countries…Two years a bit different because we couldn’t get out and you can’t be inspired by much that’s not around you. It does give you the time to sit down with a guitar, that’s for sure. But we are happy now, all spread out in our own places. So yeah, it’s I guess more of that comfort of everyone, not where they have to be.

What was your time living in Australia like?

My parents moved to Australia when the Troubles were on and whatnot. And they moved there and had my older brother then me, went back to Northern Ireland for a while. But then I did all my schooling in Australia and whatnot. So, it was around me growing up with Irish parents and then they would always have English, Irish, friends always around. So, I guess that music was always there. And then growing up and then listening to more aggressive music, something a bit alternative and not your boring old parents’ music around then making a weird 360 and coming back to it and enjoying it … however you want to call it, music, punk, rock, hardcore, whatever.

It was a nice childhood musically around you and then discovering your own thing and then being able to do it for a living is pretty cool. So, I guess that was cool. Australia’s great too. It's a big country and I was raised in the Blue Mountains, so nice mountain area. So, it was a nice upbringing to be able to grow my love with music, I guess, and have it around me at the same time too. So yeah, I love it, but I don’t get to go back there often these days.

Have you been to Milwaukee before?

No, I haven’t. But if I'm correct, that’s where Giannis is, right?

Yeah.

It would be nice to get there to see where Pabst is from. Despite what people tell me, I actually like Pabst Blue Ribbon. I've never been. Looking forward to it.

There are a lot of neat things to see in the Milwaukee.

Well, hopefully because touring is hard sometimes you don't really see anything, but hopefully I get to see some nice things, man.

And Shank Hall is a pretty cool venue. So, I think you'll like it.

I look forward to it. Yeah, for sure. I think it’ll be a bit different than the Dropkick Murphys venues we played. You get to do the big ones and then come back and do some of the nice, cool well known little rock clubs and whatnot, so that’ll be fun.

Does the band have any future plans after this tour?

We have a few and then come back to Europe. We’re doing the summer run. Got a few weeks off in the middle. Take a break again. And then we got the postponed shows at the moment all locked in. So that’ll happen in August and maybe a few things at the end of the year, because a lot of this is still, like I said with the UK, rescheduled tours and dates and whatnot. So yeah, after the States, back to Europe, back to UK is where we’re at, at the moment.

Do you think you'll work on the next EP or album pretty soon, after the band’s tours this year?

Maybe. Yeah. Mike's always saying there's no set time … It’s basically just a real natural thing. If we’re not touring, we’ll be writing because I guess to be always ahead of this. There’s no lack of songs. You can always keep putting out songs, but as long as they’re good ones. Not putting out stuff for the sake of it. But if it happens, it happens. Like I said, there’s no new record. We just did Hestia, Brass for Gold and The Split EP under 16 months. So, I think that’s a lot of music for now.