Compulsive Gamblers at Cactus Club

The Compulsive Gamblers’ discography is a slim one: a few singles and three albums, the last of which was released in 2003. But that barely scratches the surface of music Gamblers’ Greg Cartwright and Jack Yarber have released in groups and projects that include Reigning Sound, The Oblivians, ’68 Comeback, The Detroit Cobras, Panther Burns and The Deadly Snakes. If that list is impressive, it should be. Shaking the music to an elemental level, their bodies of work take rock and roll, Blues and Soul and distill it to a DIY, lo-fi philosophy that retains the emotional gut punch where it all began.

Pre-lockdown, March of 2020 saw the original lineup of Reigning Sound play Cactus Club. It was last show many of us attended. This summer, Cartwright announced the band’s June 10 Memphis show would be the band’s last one.

Yarber is a musical force as well, but it is Cartwright who has made connections to Milwaukee. In 2006 he spent time here producing an album for The Goodnight Loving. "I liked every one of their songs," he recalls of seeing the Goodnights at a show. "The songwriting stands out. And I was afraid if I didn't get them into a studio it might not get done," Cartwright said when I joined him in the studio back then.

While here, he played a matinee solo show at a packed Circle A Café. The sardine city performance was released by local Dusty Medical Records as a vinyl album. The Goodnight Loving would also back Cartwright on an EP recoded live at WMSE. In 2015 he would return to be part of Dusty Medical’s decade anniversary. His performance at Linnemans would yield another vinyl single for the label.

For all his punk energy, in conversation Cartwright comes off as an old soul and takes a long view. In 2002, when we stopped at his Memphis record store, Legba, he noted the store included a “girlfriend couch” offering a comfortable spot for anyone not as nuts about crate digging as their partner.

In advance of Thursday’s Compulsive Gamblers show at Cactus Club, Cartwright took time to answer a few questions.

What is the chemistry like between you and Jack, in getting back together again?

It’s exciting to play with Jack in the context of the Gamblers. I really look forward to playing guitar with him. In The Oblivians we rarely played guitar together. If he was singing and playing guitar, I was most likely drumming and vice versa. So, it’s a real treat.

Is this a short run of dates; are there any future plans?

We’re playing at Gonerfest (Memphis) in September. This short run will help us get back in gear. It also gives us a chance to play for some fans, some of whom might not be able to make it to Gonerfest. But there was a specific purpose. We’re celebrating the life of our friend Rachel Nagy, lead vocalist of the Detroit Cobras August 28 in Detroit. (Nagy died at age 48 in January of 2020. Back in November 2005, Reigning Sound opened for the Cobras at Mad Planet, with Cartwright playing in both bands. He had produced their album Baby.)

Milwaukee kicks it off and I think momentum and energy will steadily build culminating at the Detroit show. There’s a strong musical connection between Memphis and Detroit.

You have a bit of a musical history in Milwaukee going back to producing the Goodnight Loving as well as releasing a few live recordings. So there seems to be a connection with Milwaukee—what can you say about your relationship with the city and the musicians you’ve worked with here?

Working on the Goodnight Loving album was a lot of fun. That project came out of my friendship with Kevin from The Mistreaters. From there several friendships emerged. I would definitely say I feel at home in Milwaukee

In hindsight, does your musical life seem to unfold like chapters, with bands and projects occupying your focus and then switching gears?

Things always seem to happen for a reason. I think until recently I never even stopped making music long enough to wonder why I was doing it. Just one day spilling into the next, but I was learning, and music helped me interpret who I really was. It’s more like reading a novel backwards.

I never anticipated doing the Gamblers again, but I also didn’t rule it out. I think Jack and I will always have a bond.

Beyond the Gamblers, are there any long term or short-term projects you are working on?

I’m working on a new Parting Gifts record with Coco Hames. Also, Scott McMicken and I have a band called Hypos that we’ve been collaborating on. I’ve been writing more in the last couple months, so it’s been exciting to have a couple projects going.

Compulsive Gamblers w/Hue Blanc’s Joyless Ones and DJ Andy Junk play Cactus Club, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.