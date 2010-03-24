Gilda’s Benefit

×

For years, Gilda’s Club of Southeastern Wisconsin hasprovided much needed support for cancer victims. Like many volunteer groupsnowadays, the enthusiasm of its members is bracketed by a tight budget. Aproblem faced by the local chapter concerns aging computers that beg to bereplaced or upgraded.

To raise money for an IT upgrade, Gilda’s Club is hosting abenefit from 6-11 p.m., March 25 at Lakefront Brewery Palm Garden. 5 Card Studsheadline an evening that includes DJ Jason LaPerriere and a silent auction. The$35 ticket price covers wine, soda and Lakefront beer along with hors d’oeuvresand door prizes. Tickets can be purchased online from the special eventssection of Gilda’s website, www.gildasclubsewi.org