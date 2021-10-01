Legendary Wreckless Eric Appears At Club Garibaldi

× Expand Photo by Dena Flows Wreckless Eric The Len Bright Combo, Purple Weekend 2014, Studio 54, León, 5/XII/2014. Foto por Dena Flows

In hindsight, as the eccentric young man featured in the golden age of Stiff Records, Eric Goulden more than held his own with Ian Dury, Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe. Then Wreckless Eric, who appears at Club Garibaldi on Friday, seemed to vanish. Yet he was busy with projects The Len Bright Combo and Captains of Industry, among others.

If his profile had lowered, a partnership and a 2008 album with Amy Rigby would reintroduce Eric to many old fans and new ones alike. The duo would play a memorable house concert in Wauwatosa. That up-close experience was an unexpected treat to hear songs like “The Whole Wide World” and “Walking On The Surface Of The Moon” and “Men in Sandals.” Around this time a friend sent me over a dozen albums that Eric had recorded. The deep dive showed there were plenty of diamonds hiding on those obscure records.

Friday’s show also presents the debut of a Milwaukee duo. DeadFinger is comprised of drummer Dwain Flowers and guitarist-vocalist Dan Kubinski, musicians who have been part of the local scene and beyond, for decades. If Die Kreuzen, Decapitado, Go Go Slow, Fabulon Triptometer, Fuckface, Muckrakers and Jesus Manson ring any bells—or your eardrums—this is one not to miss.