Miller Brewing Says Thanks With Free Violent Femmes Concert and Free Summerfest Tickets

× Expand Photo credit: Theresa C. Sanchez Violent Femmes Perform at Rams Head Live, Baltimore 9/30/16

Three cheers in three years.

With the third annual Cheers To Milwaukee event, the Violent Femmes will perform Thursday, June 6th, at the Riverside Theater. Doors to the 21 and over event open at 6:30 p.m., show is 8 p.m.

A limited number of concert tickets are available at The Girl in the Moon shop at the Miller Brewery (open at 10am); Riverside Theater Box Office (open at noon); Pabst Theater Box Office (opens at noon) and Summerfest Box Office (opens at 10am).

In addition to a free concert guests will get a complimentary ticket to Summerfest.

Miller Brewing will also be buying beers across the community throughout the afternoon leading up to the concert. Residents should be on the lookout at their favorite drinking spots for a chance to toast the arrival of summer.