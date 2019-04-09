Milwaukee Psych Fest Builds on its Foundation

× Expand Yamantaka // Sonic Titan performs Friday, April 12, 2019 at Milwaukee Psych Fest

Even in a city that loves its music festivals, Milwaukee Psych Fest is an outlier. For the seventh year, Andrew Shelp of the band Moss Folk has organized an impressive schedule of music and events under the umbrella of psychedelic music. The official festival runs for two days with 30 bands ranging from local to international acts, from acoustic folk to driving, improvised music. In addition, there is a warm-up show, a pre-party and film event with the Milwaukee Film Festival.

Shelp took time to answer questions, fill in the blanks and speculate.

So, you’ve got this medium-sized Midwest rustbelt city; what made you think you could turn this thing into a modern-day Woodstock for connoisseurs of psychedelic music?

It was all dumb luck. I saw all of these “psych fests” popping up everywhere around the country and wondered “Why can’t we have one?” So, I started asking friends that I met while out on the road if they had springtime tour plans, and it all came together. More and more people every year! As long as folks keep coming out, I’ll keep letting it build. When they stop coming out, I’ll keep doing it, but on a smaller scale, I think.

I loved the intimacy of the first couple of years. More of a low-key, punk, DIY feel to it. Now it’s turning into a business, and I don’t entirely know how I feel about that. I love that it’s growing and enabling me to take more risks and chances, but at the same time, it’s added a lot of expectations.

You’ve booked bands ranging from Vocokesh and f/I (internationally recognized groups from your own back yard) to Acid Mother’s Temple (Japan) and Mdou Moctar (Niger). What does that say about the spectrum of the not-exactly-pop music and the potential for a discerning audience?

I’m an outsider. To me, those are the bands that resonate with me. I enjoy pop music as well, but I’ll take a La Monte Young or Tony Conrad dirge over a Beatles jam almost every time. It’s really cool that so many folks are willing to indulge, or at least patronize me by checking out these bands.

Why is the Cooperage the ideal venue for Psych Fest?

It’s perfect! The location near the river. The sound. The space and room to expand. (The fest includes both indoor and outdoor stages.) It is the perfect canvas for visual artists like Mad Alchemy (analog liquid light show produced by Lance Gordon) to come in and do their thing. The staff takes such great care of myself and the artists!

What were your expectations when you first got this brainchild? Was anyone else ever involved in organizing?

It’s my baby. Always has been. For the first six years, it was just me with a little help running errands or putting up fliers here and there, but for the most part, it has been just me. This is the first year that I let other people have any input in the decision-making process. I feel that it was time for it. Ultimately, I make the final decisions, but hearing other people’s ideas and opinions is truly the only way for it to grow, if that is the ultimate goal.

What do you see as your greatest accomplishment?

My daughter and family of course. Music is a hobby. It always has been and always will be. It comes and goes. I love playing it, and I always will, but when I need to focus on my family, music always takes a back seat. Booking (British band) Loop a few years ago was pretty cool though, too!

Where would you like to see Milwaukee Psych Fest in five years?

I would love to see it in an abandoned campground. Multiple stages throughout the woods playing at all times of the day and night. All ages. Families everywhere. People dancing, helping each other. Loving, learning and growing. Too much negativity in this world, and we need to have more unity. We need events that will bring people together, and I’m hoping that MPF is and will continue to be one of those events.

The Complete Schedule

Thursday, April 11

The Official MPF VII Pre-Party featuring Kainalu, Dead Feathers, Cashfire Sunset and DJ Selector Max of Kingston BuRiAL @ Boone and Crockett, 6 p.m. (Free)

Friday, April 12

Day One of MPF VII featuring Psychic Ills, Acid Mothers Temple, New Candys, Nest Egg, Magic Shoppe, Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Sunwatchers, Red Mass, Plastic Crimewave Syndicate, Brief Candles and Moss Folk @ The Cooperage, 4 p.m. ($30 advance, $35 day of)

Saturday, April 13

Day Two of MPF VII featuring Night Beats, The Telescopes, Mr. Airplane Man, Triptides, Garcia Peoples, Sunburned Hand of the Man, Dire Wolves, David Nance Group, Flavor Crystals, Elkhorn, Faux Ferocious, IE, Hot Garbage, Vocokesh, Limber Brain and Operations, 12pm @ The Cooperage. ($30 advance, $35 day of)

Sunday, April 14

Alongside The Milwaukee Film Festival, there will be a very special showing of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s classic, The Holy Mountain @ The Oriental Theatre, 3 p.m. ($11)