Milwaukee Psych Fest
This Week in Milwaukee: May 11-May 17, 2017
Milwaukee Psych Fest is back for three days, while the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery kicks off the summer street party season a little early. more
May 9, 2017 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Spring Concert Preview
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chit-chat, we look ahead at the concert calendar for our annual spring concert preview. Joined by Milwaukee Record's Tyler Maas, who fills in for Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I run .. more
Feb 23, 2017 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: May 5-11
The Milwaukee Psych Fest brings three days of psych to the Cactus Club, and Neil deGrasse Tyson rips apart your favorite movies. more
May 3, 2016 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Psych Fest Returns for a Crowded Four-Day Weekend
Though only officially launched last year, the Milwaukee Psych Fest has quickly carved out a rather prominent place on the city’s spring concert calendar, capitalizing on the more
Apr 22, 2014 9:40 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Cosmonauts w/ Sleepcomesdown and Red Stuff @ Cactus Club
Unable to be contained by the jam-packed four-day lineup at the Cactus Club later this month, the 2014 Milwaukee Psych Fest sports so much psychedelic music that it’s now spilled over into a few o,Concert Reviews more
Apr 14, 2014 10:44 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Prince Rama w/ Catacombz and Moss Folk @ Mad Planet
Last year’s Top Ten Hits of the End of the World, the latest from Brooklyn sister duo Prince Rama, came with a pretty high concept attached, namely that it wasn’t an more
Jul 11, 2013 5:03 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Cactus Club Hosts the Inaugural Milwaukee Psych Fest
With inked-up arms and blond hair down to his elbows, Andrew Shelp could pass for a vocalist from a hardcore metal band. Looks can be deceiving, though, as is the case with Shelp, who pilots the local psych-folk band Moss more
Apr 17, 2013 12:09 AM Melanie Brylow Local Music
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee