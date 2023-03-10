Lords of Data by Astral Hand

Astral Hand 'Lords of Data'

With the annual Milwaukee Psych Fest set for May, now is as good a time as any to note the local history of psychedelic music. The Velvet Whip, Plasticland, F/i, Space Raft and Sleepersound spring to mind. Even Die Kreuzen flared into lysergic corners at times.

With their new album Lords of Data, Astral Hand may be the newest entry. Previously known as Calliope, the group’s suspended animation—thanks to the pandemic—allowed for an embryonic journey to reemerge as Astral Hand. The collection of tight songs leads off with the anthemic “Not Alone” and peaks with “Psychedelicide,” a driving muscular rock song that includes space whoosh flourishes. “Meet me on the mountain, when you go inside” the vocals boom as the cocked wah-wah ride-out solo takes shape. “Navigator” includes a perhaps subliminal encounter with Pink Floyd’s “Breathe.” The video for “Contact” suggests interstellar contact of several kinds, drawing references from the monolith to Klatuu to Grover’s Mill.

Astral Hand album release with Dead Feathers and BLOOD @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

Get the mp3s at Amazon.