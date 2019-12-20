10 Events of Note in Milwaukee Music in 2019

This year went by in a blur. Here is an entirely subjective list of notable musical events in 2019.

Do you have others? Please chime in in comments section.

The Haskels album is released. The material, recorded in 1979, is timeless.

Farm Aid returned—this time to Alpine Valley.

Milwaukee Psych Fest. Artists from around the world turned Milwaukee into ground zero for the annual, two-day event.

Billie Eilish played to packed house at Summerfest’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Harvey Scales and Stokes passed away. The beloved Milwaukee soul singer and blues artist had long careers.

Trapper Schoepp co-writes with Bob Dylan.

Local Coverage showcased the musical wealth of Milwaukee paying tribute to each other. Here is Nickel&Rose Covering Paper Holland’s “Back to the Sea.”

Raine Stern—Young blues-rocker turned heads at Summerfest