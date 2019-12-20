10 Events of Note in Milwaukee Music in 2019

This year went by in a blur. Here is an entirely subjective list of notable musical events in 2019.
Do you have others? Please chime in in comments section.
- The Haskels album is released. The material, recorded in 1979, is timeless.
- Farm Aid returned—this time to Alpine Valley.
- Milwaukee Psych Fest. Artists from around the world turned Milwaukee into ground zero for the annual, two-day event.
- Billie Eilish played to packed house at Summerfest’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
- Harvey Scales and Stokes passed away. The beloved Milwaukee soul singer and blues artist had long careers.
- Trapper Schoepp co-writes with Bob Dylan.
- Local Coverage showcased the musical wealth of Milwaukee paying tribute to each other. Here is Nickel&Rose Covering Paper Holland’s “Back to the Sea.”
- Raine Stern—Young blues-rocker turned heads at Summerfest
- The Frogs’ It’s Only Right and Natural got reissued. The Replacements’ Dead Man’s Pop reissued LP Don’t Tell a Soul, including a 1989 concert recorded at UW-Milwaukee. Milwaukee sound engineer Justin Perkins mastered the project.