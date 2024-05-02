Milwaukee Psych Fest Returns for Ninth Year

× Expand Milwaukee Psych Fest banner

Once again Milwaukee Psych Fest takes over the Cooperage for a weekend-long music and light experience.

This year the two-day extravaganza features bands and light show specialists from across the country converging on an indoor and outdoor stage.

Milwaukee Psych Fest IX, May 10-11 @ The Cooperage. Ticket info at eventbrite.com/e/milwaukee-psych-fest-ix-tickets-869537529157.

With a full lineup of sounds that happily fly well-under the radar, organizer Andrew Shelp suggests a few standouts.

“I have been a huge Zachary Cale fan for a long time and Vague Plot is rather large departure from his singer/singer writer/folk rock material; Butter Wish (Bardo Pond bass player Clint Takeda), as Film School have reunited and have been putting out new music for the last couple of years. Blues Ambush is absolutely crushing—imagine a half-time Blue Cheer.

Shelp also notes this is Dire Wolves (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/milwaukee-psych-fest-returns) only show for the year—Isiah Collier is also joining Jeffrey Alexander and the Heavy Lidders on saxophone. Additionally, Dire Wolves play a noon show on May 11 at ACME Records.

Local Angles

× Expand Photo via Vocokesh - Facebook Vocokesh Vocokesh at Psych Fest 2017

Milwaukee is represented with the legendary Vocokesh, whom Shelp describes as, “my favorite band to ever come out of Wisconsin if not the Midwest so I can’t praise their contributions to the music world enough.” Spidora features Brazilian native Cris Siquiera on Portuguese vocals and Operations play dreamy, angular post punk.

The very last band named listed on the poster is actually Shelp’s group The Rolling Hills, which he calls “kind of cosmic folk rock. I label it Kosmische Country. Equal parts Krautrock and folk.”

Light shows will be created by The Mad Alchemy Liquid Light show and Luminacidy. Shelp also raves about the location, “It’s between the KK and Milwaukee Rivers. You can see the Hoan Bridge and Lake Michigan.” Food trucks will also be set up for the marathon proceedings. The first 25 folks through the door on Saturday received a gift bag of vinyl, CDs, cassettes and merchandise from Centripetal Force.