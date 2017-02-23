This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Spring Concert Preview

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chit-chat, we look ahead at the concert calendar for our annual spring concert preview. Joined by Milwaukee Record's Tyler Maas, who fills in for Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I run through the shows we're most excited about, as well as some shows that raise red flags. Among the events discussed: Patti Smith, Brian Wilson, Gucci Mane, Milwaukee Psych Fest, Jay Som, Tobin Sprout, Billy Bob Thornton, Deafhaven and a performance of a Wings album without Paul McCartney. It's an unusual concert calendar, to say the least.

You can stream the episode below, and subscribe to The Disclaimer on iTunes.