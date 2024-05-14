Music at Potawatomi Returns with Snoop Dogg

× Expand Image courtesy Potawatomi Casino & Hotel Potawatomi Amplified - Snoop Dogg Snoop Dogg

Once again music is in the air at Potawatomi Casino Hotel with the announcement of the Potawatomi Amplified Concert Series. Headliner Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform on June 15. A serial entrepreneur, the rapper has also dabbled in cannabis industries.

Potawatomi Amplified, a temporary venue, will host three summer and early fall concerts. Located in the former Cargill lot just west of the casino, the outdoor venue has a capacity of 4,800. Amenities include 40 picnic tables, double-decker VIP tents, food trucks, beer trucks and free parking.

July and August concert information will be released at a later date.

Potawatomi closed the Northern Lights Theater in early 2023. That intimate music venue offered up-close concert experiences with headlining acts from Al Green to Cheap Trick to Lyle Lovett. Potawatomi converted the space to its sportsbook area.