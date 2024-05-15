Waukesha Rotary BluesFest Reveals Full Lineup and Tickets Available May 15

× Expand Photo Courtesy Waukesha Rotary Club Ally Venable

The lineup is complete for the 17th Annual Waukesha Rotary BluesFest, held at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield on Aug. 9-10. Presented by the Waukesha Rotary Club, this annual event promises two days of soul-stirring music, community camaraderie and charitable giving.

With gates opening at 12:30 p.m. each day and music filling the air from 1-10 p.m., attendees are in for a treat as they immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of blues music.

The latest announcement adds even more star power to an already stellar lineup. On Friday, Aug. 9, Atlanta-based blues legend Tinsley Ellis will grace the stage for a special solo acoustic performance in support of his latest album, Naked Truth. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 10, Grammy Award 2024 Winner for Best Regional Roots Music Album, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, will fill the late afternoon with their high-energy Zydeco/Blues fusion. Also, on Saturday, opening for GA-20, the Chicago Blues/Roots trio The Dig 3 will showcase their chart-topping release, “Damn the Rent.”

These acts, along with others in the full lineup, promise to represent “A New Generation of Blues” at the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest.

Friday’s lineup boasts a diverse array of talent, including Trick Bag with Kenny J., Ocp Trio and the Dave Steffan Band, culminating in a headline set by Texas blues/rock powerhouse Ally Venable.

Saturday’s festivities continue with performances by Los Guys, Maple Road Blues Band and the Sweet Sheiks, leading up to the electrifying headline act of GA-20.

General Admission tickets for the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest are now available for purchase, offering music enthusiasts the chance to secure their spot at a discounted advance price. Additionally, for those seeking an enhanced experience, the festival is offering an “Elite Experience” seating option, providing reserved seats, complimentary beverages and souvenir festival art posters.

Beyond the music, the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest is about giving back to the community. Proceeds from the festival support the Waukesha Rotary Club Charitable Fund, benefiting a range of vital community projects, including arts and culture, basic needs assistance, youth and family services and more.

For fans eager to join in on the excitement, tickets can be purchased online at waukeshabluesfest.com or in person at select locations in Waukesha.

As the countdown to August begins, anticipation is building for a weekend of exceptional music, community spirit and meaningful giving at the 17th Annual Waukesha Rotary BluesFest. For more information and updates, visit waukeshabluesfest.com or contact info@waukeshabluesfest.com.