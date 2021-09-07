Imagine Dragons Announce 2022 Mercury Tour with Stop at Fiserv Forum on February 25

We’re giving away a pair of tickets to the show on February 25. Click here to enter.

In celebration of the release of their latest album, Mercury – Act 1, Imagine Dragons announce their Mercury Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2022 tour kicks off on February 6th, with a stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, February 25.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 7 at 12PM CT through Thursday, September 9th at 10PM CT. General tickets go on sale starting Friday, September 10th at 10AM CT at fiservforum.com.

​​With 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons remains one of the best-selling rock bands, reinventing the genre with their enormous breakout success across the 2010s. Billboard’s Top 3 rock songs of the decade belonged to the band – “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Radioactive.” Formed in 2009, Imagine Dragons developed a grassroots following with a series of independently released EPs before making their major label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with the 2012 EP Continued Silence. Night Visions, their 2012 full-length debut, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and the lead-off track “Radioactive” topped Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, won a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status. 2015’s Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. EVOLVE, which followed in 2017, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and unleashed three No. 1 Alternative radio hits: “Believer,” the GRAMMY-nominated “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.” All three songs were also top 5 hits at Top 40 radio, with “Thunder” rising to the No. 1 spot. The band’s fourth album, ORIGINS, debuted atop Billboard’s Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and lead single "Natural" spent nine weeks at No. 1 at alternative radio and set the current record for all-time “most spins in a week” at the format.

Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Mercury – Act 1 was released on September 3, 2021. Teaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin and with its title drawing inspiration from the word “mercurial,” Mercury – Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. It marks the band’s first album since 2018’s ORIGINS.

“Follow You” and “Cutthroat” were the first glimpses into the new record, released simultaneously in March 2021, with the former hitting No. 1 at alternative radio and Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, marking the band’s quickest ascent to the top of those charts. The album’s current single, “Wrecked,” is a confessional exploration of grief, written by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019.