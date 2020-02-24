Songwriter and Activist Billy Bragg to Play Trio of Milwaukee Dates

Photo Credit: Bruce Baker/Flickr

British songwriter and activist Billy Bragg will play three Milwaukee dates, July 16-18, at Shank Hall on his One Step Forward, Two Steps Back tour. The first show will be a career-spanning set, the second show will be songs from Bragg’s first three albums, and the final night will be songs from his second three albums.

The July 16 show coincides with the final day of the Milwaukee-hosted 2020 Democratic National Convention

“After more than three decades of traveling around the world in a van or spending all day flying vast distances to play a gig, I’m looking forward to having some time to explore cities that I usually only get to see between the soundcheck and the show,” Bragg said. “This three-night-stand format is a way of keeping things interesting, both for me and the audience.”

Described as a “one-man Clash,” Bragg’s 1983 debut, Life's A Riot With Spy Vs Spy, highlighted his progressive politics and observational lyrics. In 1998, Bragg began collaborating with Chicago’s Wilco on a project finishing and recording previously unknown Woody Guthrie material.

Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 28, at noon.