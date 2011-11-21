.357 String Band to Call it Quits After This Weekend

×
The local outlaw-bluegrass group the .357 String Band, one of the few Milwaukee acts that could reliably pack the city\'s biggest clubs, has announced that they will be disbanding following a final pair of shows this weekend, including a Friday performance at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The band broke the news on a Facebook post early this afternoon:
Dear Fans, Friends and Family - It breaks my heart to have to make this announcement, but November 25th and November 26th will be The .357 String Band\'s final two shows. [Banjo player and vocalist] Joe [Huber] has decided that the aesthetic of The .357 String Band no longer represents him; he will be returning to school to study woodworking, and pursue his own musical interests part time. The other 3 of us could not agree on a way... to continue The .357 String Band without him. Keep an eye out for solo projects/tours/etc, and we may occasionally make an announcement or two on here. Thank you all so much for the support over the years, it has meant the world to me. I hope to see you all at one or both of the shows next weekend, so we can celebrate 7 years of Streetgrass, whatever the hell that means.....