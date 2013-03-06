Here are the 2013 WAMI Nominees

×
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry this week announced the nominees for its 2013 WAMI Awards, and it looks like a competitive field this year. The winners will be announced Sunday, April 14 at Turner Hall Ballroom; the complete list of nominees is below.
Artist of the Year: Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons, Field Report, Jaill, Sammy Llanas, The Delta Routine, The Lucas Cates Band, Trapper Schoepp & The Shades
Album of the Year: “Can You Hear Me” (Boxkar), “Old Believers” (Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons), “Field Report” (Field Report), “Shaker and the Egg” (Shaker and the Egg), “Music for Fine Dining” (Something To Do), “Good Folks” (The Lucas Cates Band), “Whiskey Woman” (The WhiskeyBelles)
Song of the Year: “I’ve Been Accused” (Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons), “I Am Not Waiting Anymore” (Field Report), “In Dreams” (Ivy Spokes), “Anything” (Klassik), “No Boyfriend” (Nicole Waters), “Switchblade” (The Delta Routine)
Female Vocalist: Amy Jo Doty, Chrissy Dzioba, Esh, Ida Jo, Monica Martin, Nicole Kottke, Nora Collins
Male Vocalist: Chris Porterfield, Gabriel Sanchez , Joseph “Smokey”Holman, Marr’Lo Hollowell, Mike Wendland, Pat Schorr, Sammy Llanas
New Artist of the Year: Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Lisa Ridgely & The Fainting Room, Roxi Copland, The Goddamns
Rising Star: Bad Habitz, Borderline, Felix Ramsey, Myles Wangerin, Nora Collins, Stephanie Brill
GENRE CATEGORIES
Alternative: Avenues, Daphni, Field Report, Ikarus Down, Into Arcadia, Sunspot, Tiny Riots
Americana/Bluegrass: Art Stevenson & High Water, Beef Tea, Copper Box, Dead Horses, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Sloppy Joe, The WhiskeyBelles
Big Band/Horn Band: Group of the Altos, Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns, Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns, Extra Crispy Brass Band, Hip Pocket, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, The Uptown Savages
Blues: Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo, Alex Wilson Band, Altered Five, Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, South End Blues Band, The Jimmys, The Katz Sass
Celtic/Folk: Derek Byrne & Paddygrass, Folk You, Macyn Taylor, Reilly, The Sandcarvers, Whiskey of the Damned
Christian/Gospel: Danen Kane, Koine, Lightswitch, Michelle Posey & Standing Firm, Saved By Grace, The Burie Family
Club DJ/Dance: Deletah, DJ Bizzon, DJ Poizon Ivy, Loveless, Signaldrift, Tarik
Country: Chasin’ Mason, Diamond & Steel, Grand Union, Madison County, Pat Watters Band, Rebel Grace, SaddleBrook
Cover Band: Half Empty, Rabid Aardvarks, Road Trip, Rooftop Jumpers, Spoiled Rotten, Star Six Nine, The Toys
Hard Rock: Annex, Beyond Fate, Conniption, Dead Modern Villains, Mad Mad Ones, Spiral Trance
Jazz: Nineteen Thirteen, 4th Street Elevator, Jamie Breiwick, Jazz Orgy, Jerry Grillo, We Six, Opus
Polka: Brewhaus Polka Kings, Brian Brueggen & the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen, Happy Schnapps Combo, The Rhythm Playboys, Steve Meisner, The Squeezettes
Rap/Hip Hop: BLAX, Jesse Lester, Fresh Cut Collective, Klassik, Pizzle, Prophetic
R&B/Soul: Al White, Charles Walker Band, Hypnopotamus, Streetlife, The Blue Olives, Tweed Funk, Weapons of Mass Defunktion
Reggae/World/Ska: Unity, De La Buena, Nabori, Phocus, R.A.S. Movement, The Invaders
Rock/Pop: Boy Blue, Dory Drive, Fever Marlene, Ian & The Dream, Jaill, Sexy Ester, Something To Do, Vic and Gab
Singer/Songwriter: Annie B., Evan Christian, Mark Croft, Old Earth, Pat McCurdy, Rob Anthony, Tony Memmel
Tribute: 5 Card Studs, 52nd Street, No Quarter, Project Pink, Reckless Life, Stoneship Eden, The Prince Experience
MUSICIAN CATEGORIES
Bass: Donn Trampe, Eric Madunic, Andy Mertens, Jordan Kroeger, J.P. Cyr, Mark Noxon, Matthew Wilson
Drummer: Alan Arber, Bill Sargent, Joe Miller, Jon Phillip, Matt Gieseke, Mauro Magellan, Mike Underwood
Guitarist: Misha Siegfried, Perry Weber, Ryan Rossebo, Scott Hlavenka, Scotty Meyer, Tom Jordan, Tom Thiel
Keyboard: Alex Drossart, Danny Moore, Jimmy Voegeli, Kevin Machan, Marc Ballini, Nick Berg, Tyler Traband
Reeds/Brass: Andrew Spadafora, Charles Walker, Eric Schoor, Jeff Maddern, Kevin Klemme, Mary Rodgers, Seth Jorgensen
Strings: Blaine McQuinn, Bob Weigandt, Ida Jo, Janet Schiff, Kimmy Unger, Peter Thomas
INDUSTRY CATEGORIES:
Producer: Jack LeTourneau, Jeff Hamilton, Marc Golde, Marty Cheyka, Tony Anders, Vinny Millevolte
Recording Studio: Renwood Messenger Studios, Rock Garden Studio, Tanner-Monagle, The Exchange Recording Complex, Whitehouse Studios