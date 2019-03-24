Talking Milwaukee Rap with DJ Jerry on Mixtape Trappers Radio

Anybody with even a passing interest in Milwaukee rap would do well to follow DJ Jerry. His Mixtape Trappers Radio mixtapes are one of the most up-the-minute sources of new Milwaukee tracks, and with his Mixtape Trappers Radio podcast, a sort of Milwaukee-centric spin on The Breakfast Club format, he's conducted some of the best and most thorough interviews with many of Milwaukee rap's biggest stars (who could forget that Solowke interview he did?)

I'm a big fan of the community Jerry's built, so it was an honor to be invited on Mixtape Trappers Radio this month to discuss all things Milwaukee rap. Our interview touches on a lot: how I pick which artists to cover in the Shepherd's Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Ups (and how to reach out to me if you want to be considered for coverage); which Milwaukee acts are most begging for the national spotlight; why I'm so quick to cancel problematic artists; our shared love of “Fast Cash Babies”; and why V100.7 doesn't play more local rap.

You can watch it below, and catch up on all of DJ Jerry's videos on YouTube.