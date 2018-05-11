This Week on The Disclaimer: Adventure Journalism

This week on The Disclaimer, with regular co-host Matt Wild out of town, Ryan Schleicher and I are joined by Matt's Milwaukee Record cohort Tyler Maas. It wasn't hard to bring him in: He was already in the studio as part of an experiment where he parked himself at WMSE for 24 straight hours. We caught him near the end of that stretch, and had him chat about his history of writing what friend-of-the-show Dan Shafer once called "adventure journalism." Can you really learn anything meaning by subjecting yourself to extreme challenges solely for the sake of writing about them? Sometimes yes, sometimes no, Tyler tells us. Then we turn the discussion to sports, sports fandom, Twitter and, since it's the station's pledge drive, WMSE itself.

You can stream the episode below, and donate to WMSE here.