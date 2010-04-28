American Idol Tour Comes to Summerfest

Summerfest has unveiled its final Marcus Amphitheater show for 2010: the annual American Idol Tour, which includes the top 10 finalists from the show's latest season: Aaron Kelly, Andrew Garcia, Casey James, Didi Benami, Katie Stevens, Lee DeWyze, Michael Lynche, Siobhan Magnus, Tim Urban and probable winner Crystal Bowersox (the show's finale is May 26). Expect to see plenty of acoustic guitars. Where previous seasons of the show have favored big voices, this year the program leaned toward performers in the singer-songwriter mold.

The Idols will perform at a 7:30 p.m. bill on Friday, July 2. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

Below is the full Summerfest 2010 Marcus Amphitheater lineup:

June 24 - Tim McGraw

June 25 - Tom Petty w/ ZZ Top

June 26 - Tom Petty w/ ZZ Top

June 27 - Justin Bieber w/ Sean Kingston

June 28 - Eric Clapton w/ Roger Daltrey

June 29 - Brooks & Dunn

June 30 - Usher

July 1 - Santana w/ Steve Winwood

July 2 - American Idol Tour

July 3 - Rush

July 4 - Carrie Underwood