And The First Announced Headliner at the new Milwaukee Bucks Arena Is...

The new Milwaukee Bucks arena doesn't even have an official name yet—we still think Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy Stadium has a nice ring to it—but the tentatively titled Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center does have its first scheduled headliner, and it's somebody who plays these parts quite a bit: Jim Gaffigan, who has family in Milwaukee.

The junk food-loving comedian will perform in the round at the arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, so for those who have missed his many, many annual New Year's Eve performances at the Pabst Theater, here's another chance.

With all due respect to Gaffigan, this seems like an oddly uneventful first announcement for a venue that talked an awfully big game about drawing big headliners that normally skip Milwaukee.