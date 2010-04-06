Arcade Fire, The Strokes, MGMT Among Lollapalooza Headliners

Lollapalooza formally announced its 2010 lineup today, and it's characteristically fantastic. As rumored, main stage headliners will include Green Day and Lady Gaga, as well as the requisite look-which-'90s-alt-band-reunited act, in this case Soundgarden, who look ridiculous given top billing on the festival's otherwise quite inspired roster. Other highlights of the fest include The Strokes, Arcade Fire, Phoenix, MGMT, Jimmy Cliff (!), Hot Chip, Devo, Erykah Badu, Raphael Saadiq and a full lineup at Perry's thriving electronic music stage. The complete lineup is posted below:

Soundgarden

Green Day

Lady Gaga

Arcade Fire

The Strokes

Phoenix

Social Distortion

MGMT

Jimmy Cliff

Hot Chip

The Black Keys

The National

Spoon

Devo

Cypress Hill

Cut Copy

The New Pornographers

Erykah Badu

Slightly Stoopid

Grizzly Bear

Gogol Bordello

Chromeo

Wolfmother

Yeasayer

X Japan

MUTEMATH

Metric

Dirty Projectors

AFI

Mavis Staples

Matt & Kim

The xx

Drive-By Truckers

Blues Traveler

Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

The Temper Trap

Jamie Lidell

Frightened Rabbit

Fuck Buttons

Deer Tick

Blitzen Trapper

Stars

Raphael Saadiq

The Cribs

Minus the Bear

Switchfoot

The Walkmen

Mumford & Sons

Wild Beasts

Rogue Wave

Los Amigos Invisibles

The Big Pink

The Dodos

Hockey

Cymbals Eat Guitars

B.o.B

Dawes

Warpaint

The Antlers

The Soft Pack

Rebelution

Balkan Beat Box

Wavves

American Bang

The Ike Reilly Assassination

Company of Thieves

Nneka

Harlem

The Constellations

Miniature Tigers

Mimicking Birds

The Kissaway Trail

HEALTH

Javelin

The Morning Benders

Foxy Shazam

Violent Soho

Royal Bangs

NEON TREES

Freelance Whales

Semi Precious Weapons

Dan Black

The Band of Heathens

Dragonette

My Dear Disco

Shawn Fisher

Neon Hitch

Skybox

The Ettes

Jukebox the Ghost

These United States

MyNameIsJohnMichael

Performing at Perry's DJ stage:

2ManyDJs

Empire of the Sun

Digitalism

Perry Farrell

Tiga

Felix da Housecat

Rusko

Erol Alkan

Kaskade

Flosstradamus

Wolfgang Gartner

Joachim Garraud

Mexican Institute of Sound

Caspa

Peanut Butter Wolf

Dirty South

NERVO

Cut Copy (DJ Set)

Beats Antique

Steve Porter

Didi Gutman of Brazilian Girls

Ancient Astronauts

Ana Sia

Team Bayside High

Dani Deahl

FreeSol

DJ Mel

BBU

Vonnegutt

Only Children

Lance Herbstrong