Arcade Fire, The Strokes, MGMT Among Lollapalooza Headliners

Lollapalooza formally announced its 2010 lineup today, and it's characteristically fantastic. As rumored, main stage headliners will include Green Day and Lady Gaga, as well as the requisite look-which-'90s-alt-band-reunited act, in this case Soundgarden, who look ridiculous given top billing on the festival's otherwise quite inspired roster. Other highlights of the fest include The Strokes, Arcade Fire, Phoenix, MGMT, Jimmy Cliff (!), Hot Chip, Devo, Erykah Badu, Raphael Saadiq and a full lineup at Perry's thriving electronic music stage. The complete lineup is posted below:
Soundgarden
Green Day
Lady Gaga
Arcade Fire
The Strokes
Phoenix
Social Distortion
MGMT
Jimmy Cliff
Hot Chip
The Black Keys
The National
Spoon
Devo
Cypress Hill
Cut Copy
The New Pornographers
Erykah Badu
Slightly Stoopid
Grizzly Bear
Gogol Bordello
Chromeo
Wolfmother
Yeasayer
X Japan
MUTEMATH
Metric
Dirty Projectors
AFI
Mavis Staples
Matt & Kim
The xx
Drive-By Truckers
Blues Traveler
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
The Temper Trap
Jamie Lidell
Frightened Rabbit
Fuck Buttons
Deer Tick
Blitzen Trapper
Stars
Raphael Saadiq
The Cribs
Minus the Bear
Switchfoot
The Walkmen
Mumford & Sons
Wild Beasts
Rogue Wave
Los Amigos Invisibles
The Big Pink
The Dodos
Hockey
Cymbals Eat Guitars
B.o.B
Dawes
Warpaint
The Antlers
The Soft Pack
Rebelution
Balkan Beat Box
Wavves
American Bang
The Ike Reilly Assassination
Company of Thieves
Nneka
Harlem
The Constellations
Miniature Tigers
Mimicking Birds
The Kissaway Trail
HEALTH
Javelin
The Morning Benders
Foxy Shazam
Violent Soho
Royal Bangs
NEON TREES
Freelance Whales
Semi Precious Weapons
Dan Black
The Band of Heathens
Dragonette
My Dear Disco
Shawn Fisher
Neon Hitch
Skybox
The Ettes
Jukebox the Ghost
These United States
MyNameIsJohnMichael
Performing at Perry's DJ stage:
2ManyDJs
Empire of the Sun
Digitalism
Perry Farrell
Tiga
Felix da Housecat
Rusko
Erol Alkan
Kaskade
Flosstradamus
Wolfgang Gartner
Joachim Garraud
Mexican Institute of Sound
Caspa
Peanut Butter Wolf
Dirty South
NERVO
Cut Copy (DJ Set)
Beats Antique
Steve Porter
Didi Gutman of Brazilian Girls
Ancient Astronauts
Ana Sia
Team Bayside High
Dani Deahl
FreeSol
DJ Mel
BBU
Vonnegutt
Only Children
Lance Herbstrong