B~Free, Buffalo Gospel and Sundial Mottos Will Headline 2018's Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party

Like many of the city's best street festivals, the lineup at the annual Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party is almost beside the point. Now in its 11th year, the annual Bay View street party is such an institution, and such a rite of summer, that attendees would look forward to it no matter who was headlining. Nonetheless, each year the festival puts together a distinctive lineup featuring a mix of big local draws and local cult favorites. This year's is no exception. The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 and will feature the following performers (listed in order from headliner to opener):

B~Free

Buffalo Gospel

Sundial Mottos

Magnetic Minds

Taj Raiden

Luxi

In keeping with festival custom, there will also be between-set music from DJ Why B; a maker fair curated by Cortney Heimerl; food from area restaurants including Goodkind, Vanguard and Honeypie and Palomino; and specialty drinks including Korbel Brandy and Ginger Korbel Brandy Slushes.

Complete information is available at the event's Facebook page.