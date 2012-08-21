B.o.B. to Co-Headline PantherFest

The grand finale to UWM\'s welcome-week activities, PantherFest seems to draw a bigger lineup each year. This year organizers have planned two national headliners for the event, and today they announced the first: pop-rapper B.o.B., the Top 40 goofball who this spring released his second album, <em>Strange Clouds</em>. Like his debut, it tries to offer a little bit of something for everybody and features an array of guests, including Chris Brown, Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. <p> The Marcus Amphitheater hosts the concert on Friday, Sept. 7. Tickets are free for UWM students, who can purchase one additional ticket at the UWM Bookstore for $20 or at the Marcus Amphitheater for $22. UWM faculty and staff can purchase up to two tickets for the same price, and UWM System students can purchase one ticket for $28 at the Marcus Amphitheater.<br /></p>