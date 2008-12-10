The Best Concerts I Saw This Year

I’m no fan of “best concerts” lists, which typically read like little more than a list of concerts that the writer just so happened to catch. That being said, I happened to catch a handful this year that were truly noteworthy; concerts that felt like more than just a routine tour stop that most actually are. Of the countless shows I caught this year, nine made a real impression:

Destroyer, March 14, South By Southwest (Austin), March 14

“Hello; we’re Dan Bejar and the Destroyers,” the group’s keyboardist said, hitting home once again a message that so far hasn't stuck: Destroyer is the name of the entire group, not just Bejar. Their hour set made that point well: The band was vice-grip tight, conjuring the slick, dual guitars of Lou Reed’s glammed-out, ’70s live records. Bejar was typically aloof, playing with his back to the crowd when he wasn’t singing, and maniacally garbling, twisting, de- and re-constructing his lyrics when he was.

Los Campesinos, South By Southwest (Austin), March 15

Thanks to a miserable run-over set from Jason Collette, Los Campesinos! were left with little time to cover their bloated setlist, so at they last minute they devised a novel solution. They broke into “a mega-mix,” beginning with a brief cover of the beloved early Pavement rarity “Box Elder” (do these guys know how to play to the audience or what?), while singer Gareth, between his shouted verses, packed up the equipment he was no longer using. If only every band were so efficient.

Jens Lekman @ The Pabst Theater, March 29

So warm and fuzzy… pure magic.

The Cure @ The Allstate Arena (Chicago), May 24

No Cure concert review would be complete without the obligatory mention of Robert Smith’s weight—yeah, he packed on the pounds a few years ago, and no, he seems to have no plans to lose them—but underneath the padding he’s the same big-hearted entertainer he’s always been, with expressive, make-up-enhanced high-beam eyes that make it appear like he’s staring directly at you from across the arena. Despite a sore throat, Smith gave a nearly three-hour set that covered just about every highlight in The Cure’s considerable discography, old and new, and he ended the night with a theatrically unforgettable farewell: “I apologize for my voice—and nothing else.”

Method Man and Redman @ Rock The Bells (Chicago), July 20

The energy that you give to us is the energy we give back to you,” Method Man lectured the crowd early in the set, and while countless other rappers spew the same hyperbole, he actually made good on the promise. While he goofball partner Redman shot streams of bottled water into the air and caught them in his mouth, Meth surfed the crowd and, more impressive, stood on it, rapping as he balanced on their rickety hands. The physics still defy me.

Kanye West @ Lollapalooza (Chicago), Aug. 3

Pausing only to honor his fallen mother (touchingly) and his hometown (patronizingly), West sweated through thunderous, drum-line arrangements of his best tracks, defiantly pounding his chest and dramatically falling to his knees before a cinematic display of neon lights, pyrotechnic smoke and Japanese video-arcade visuals. It was a show for the ages, one that should be remembered alongside U2's "Zoo TV" and the Talking Heads' "Stop Making Sense" tours.

Nas @ The Rave, Sept. 4

Nas was at first all business, ripping through the requisite block of Illmatic songs with scant chitchat. It was surprising, then, when halfway through the set, cracks emerged in his staid veneer, as Nas flipped off his dark sunglasses and loosened up. After conceding that much of his canon is dedicated to "warrior music," he slyly dedicated a couple of up-tempo numbers to the ladies, slinking around the stage, his well-worn grimace giving way to an amused smirk. This was the classic no-frills rap show: visceral at times, a party at others.

Okkervil River @ The Barrymore Theatre (Madison), Aug. 14

As usual, I saw Okkervil River so many times this year that I could practically compile a separate list of “Top 2008 Okkervil River Concerts I Saw,” but the band always delivers, and after all these years they still save their best performances for Madison. Is there a greater thrill than catching a glimpse of an exhausted and genuinely conflicted band backstage as they weigh whether they should come back for a second encore? Aside, of course, from the moment when they decide they will?

David Byrne @ The Pabst Theater, Oct. 15

Though the thought of seeing David Byrne play a set of Talking Heads songs sans the Talking Heads initially struck me as depressing, the man proved me wrong. Supported by an electric crew of backing vocalists and young, peppy dancers who gave the show a tasteful dash of artiness and some serious momentum, Byrne brought the crowd to its feet and kept them there. It’s doubtful even a fully reunited Talking Heads could have played these songs with so much fire.