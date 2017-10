Bruce Springsteen is insatiable. The Boss and his Legendary E Street Band have added another 25 concert dates to their “Workin’ On a Dream” tour, which has already sold over 1.5 million concert tickets this year. With these extra dates, they're expected to hit two million.

Closing this leg of the tour, which begins in mid-August, is a final stop in Milwaukee at the Bradley Center on November 15, so let’s hope The Boss saves the best for last. Tickets go on sale August 1.