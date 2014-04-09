The Celebrated Workingman Clear Out the Vaults with a New Album

When The Celebrated Workingman announced their final show last winter, there was no doubt that singer-songwriter Mark Waldoch would carry on as a solo act. The fate of the music the boisterous indie-rock band had been working on between their 2011 album Content Content and their sudden breakup, however, seemed far less certain—by all evidence Waldoch had put The Celebrated Workingman behind him.

It came as a surprise, then, when yesterday he announced that the release of an album the group recorded with Shane Hochstetler before their breakup. The six-song Don't Let Your Memories Kill You includes a few live staples from the band's final stretch, including "10 Chimneys" and "Fuck, I'm In Love," alongside some of the most direct, rocking songs the group ever recorded. The release could also signal the beginnings of a possible Celebrated Workingman reunion, albeit a small-scale one. "We may or may not be reforming for a single show this summer," Waldoch wrote on the Facebook post announcing the album.

You can stream or purchase the album below via Bandcamp.