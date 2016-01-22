Cheer Yourself Up with Field Report's New Benefit Single, "Your Friend Tia"

Milwaukee folk-rockers Field Report aren't generally known for making children's music, unless your idea of children's music includes songs about dependency, loneliness and spiritual crisis. But it turns out they can write a pretty good kid's tune when they set their minds to it. Today they released a track called "Your Friend Tia," which Christopher Porterfield wrote in celebration of an 8-year-old neighbor who was born with sickle cell anemia.

"She has undergone treatments and transfusions and transplants," Porterfield writes on the song's Bandcamp page. "Her bravery and warmth and kindness are an inspiration to everyone who meets her. It dawned on me that we could at least help this amazing little girl feel special, and that we were weirdly positioned to be able to tell people who like our work about her story. So we wrote this song.

"Tia's whole family came to our show at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee in October," his post continued. "We played this song, and she came on stage and the whole theater cheered for her. After the show, Daniel Holter offered to record us. And Justin Perkins offered to master the track. And Dwellephant offered to illustrate it. And now maybe more people will hear her story and be inclined to offer their love and support too."

You can download the track for a buck at Bandcamp. All proceeds go to Tia's family.

You can also stream an impossibly adorable live performance of the song from "Our Issues Milwaukee" below.