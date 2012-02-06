Chill On The Hill is Looking For Bands

Bay View\'s Tuesday night Chill on the Hill concert series has put out an open call for bands interested in playing this summer. According to the event\'s <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/chill_on_the_hill\">website</a>:<br /> <blockquote>Chill on the Hill features local bands, but those with a Bay View connection are considered over those without a Bay View connection. "We have a commitment to local, original music at Chill on the Hill, so we\'re looking for an eclectic mix of musical genres with family-friendly acts that can carry a big stage. Bands get an outdoor performance experience like no other, with great exposure to a large crowd," said Carol Voss, the BVNA\'s Chill on the Hill music series founder and Entertainment Chair.<br /> <br /> Local bands are encouraged to submit their bands\' information, adhering to <a href=\"http://bayviewneighborhood.org/Resources/Documents/Final%202012%20Call%20for%20Bands.doc\">this list of requirements</a>, to Carol Voss by Saturday, February 18th. (Respectfully, no late entries can be accommodated due to the large number of submissions.) Bands are encouraged to submit their information even if their bands weren\'t selected in the past. Rained-out performances are always invited back the following year. "It can take bands a few years due to limited dates, previous rain-outs, and our desire to offer a variety," Voss cautions. Openers must be acoustic or up to a three-piece band.</blockquote>