Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings, Wanda Jackson and De La Soul are among the pleasant surprises on Summerfest's Potawatomi Bingo Casino Stage & Pavilion lineup, which the festival announced last night.

June 29 Max Weinberg Experience

June 30 Wanda Jackson

July 1 Taj Mahal

July 2 Cowboy Mouth

July 3 Don Felder

July 5 Indigenous

July 6 The Spinners

July 7 Yonder Mountain String Band

July 8 Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings

July 9 De La Soul

July 10 Todd Rundgren