Legendary singer Diana Ross turned 75 this month, and she's celebrating with a large tour that will bring her back to Milwaukee. The Supremes singer, who memorably performed at the Grammys in February, will return to the Riverside Theater on Sunday, July 14, the venue announced this morning.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, at noon and are priced at $135.50, $95, $79.50 and $55.