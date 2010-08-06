Dirty Projectors @ The Pabst Theater, Sept. 18

With Happy Birthday

The lauded experimental rock band Dirty Projectors will perform at the Pabst Theater on Saturday, Sept. 18, the venue announced this morning. The Brooklyn group gained attention through a series of high-concept albums and EPs, including 2007's Rise Above, a vague reinterpretation of Black Flag's Damaged, before breaking out last year with Bitte Orca, an almost indescribable melange of African, indie, jazz and R&B sounds that emerged as one of last year's most acclaimed records.

Dirty Projectors will share their bill with Happy Birthday, a Sub Pop band that plays simple, messy guitar-pop that couldn't be much farther removed from the headliner's arty, world-savvy pastiche.

Tickets are $20 and go on sale Friday, Aug. 13 at noon.