Fleetwood Mac Will Show Off Lindsey Buckingham's Replacements Oct. 28 at the New Bucks Arena

Legendary rockers Fleetwood Mac will play the new Bucks arena on Oct. 28 as part of a huge just-announced North American tour that will cover more than 50 cities and last until next spring.

True to the band’s reputation for drama, though, they'll be performing with a different lineup than the one that played Fleetwood Mac’s last Milwaukee show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in 2015. Singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has left the band and been replaced by singer-guitarist Neil Finn (of Crowded House and Split Enz) and former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell. Maybe Buckingham should take it as a complement that they needed two musicians to replace him?

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents,” Mick Fleetwood said in a statement. “We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family,” the group wrote in a collective statement. “With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

Tickets for Fleetwood Mac’s Oct. 28 show at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (the arena’s name is still tentative) are priced between $149.50 and $299.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 4 through Ticketmaster.