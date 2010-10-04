Girl Talk to Play the Rave on New Year's Eve

The Rave scored a booking coup for its annual Stellar Spark New Year's Eve party: Girl Talk, aka copyright-skirting mash-up DJ Gregg Gillis. Last time Girl Talk played a public show in Milwaukee was at a sold-out show at Turner Hall Ballroom on election night 2008, though he returned this spring for a short (and thoroughly odd) performance at Marquette University. Gillis has a reputation for his New Year's Eve shows. For his show Dec. 31 last year at the Congress Theater in Chicago, he built a two-story house on stage.

Tickets for Girl Talk's New Year's Eve performance are $37 (or $44 for VIP) and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.