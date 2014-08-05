Heal the Hood Marks the End of Summer with an Aug. 24 Block Party

This spring Milwaukee poet Ajamou Butler organized the third annual Heal the Hood Block Party on Milwaukee's North Side. The event was a hit, so he figured, hey, why not squeeze in another before schools reopen for the fall? He's a bonus Heal the Hood End of Summer Block Party on Sunday, Aug. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 24th and Keefe.

As usual, it's a family friendly event. Milwaukee's Core DJs will supply the music; for entertainment, there will be a African dance and drumming demonstrations, spoken word poetry, a double-dutch jump rope competition for kids, as well as a children's entertainment corner and bounce house. There will be free blood pressure screenings for adults, sponsored by the Nation of Islam, and free haircuts for kids 14 and under by Prenasis Hair Gallery.

For more information on the event and the cause, visit healthehoodmke.com.