Here Are the 2019 WAMI Awards Winners

This year's Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards fell on the busiest Milwaukee weekend of the year so far, on the same day as the Bucks' decisive playoff win and the city's widespread Milwaukee Day celebrations. They offered the city one more reason to celebrate, with a number of big wins going to Milwaukee artists, most notably an Artist of the Year victory for singer Lex Allen.

The complete list of winners is below.

Artist of the Year: Lex Allen

Album of the Year: Warrior Songs – “Women at War: Warrior Songs Vol. 2”

Song of the Year: Amanda Huff and Peter Thomas – “Only in Dreams”

Best New Artist: The Docksiders

Male Vocalist: Andre Beaudot

Female Vocalist: Erin Krebs

Singer-Songwriter: Keith Pulvermacher

Rising Star Award: Parker Collar

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist: Amberstein

Bluegrass/Americana Artist: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Christian/Gospel Artist: Spirited Strings

Blues Artist: Jay Edward

Country Artist: Buffalo Gospel

Cover Artist: Star Six Nine

Folk/Celtic Artist: Reilly

Hard Rock Artist: Lords of the Trident

Metal Artist: Revolution-X

Punk Artist: The Cherrypops

Jazz Artist: Jerry Grillo

Polka Artist: The November Criminals

Pop Rock Artist: Well-Known Strangers

Hip-Hop/Rap Artist: Zed Kenzo

R&B/Soul Artist: The People Brothers Band

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin: Luma Knotty

Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist: LUXI

Horn/Big Band Artist: Extra Crispy Brass Band

Tribute Artist: Project Pink

Bass: Chris Hanaway

Drummer: Jim Winter

Guitarist: Angie Swan

Keyboard: Noah Harmon

Reeds/Brass: Michael Clobes

Strings: Joe Ketchum

Studio Engineer/Producer: Steve Hamilton

Recording Studio: Tanner-Monagle Inc.

Live Club/Venue: Shank Hall

Live Engineer Sound/Lights: Jason Lueck

President’s Award: Beth Kille

Southwestern Wisconsin People’s Choice Awards

Band: Cherry Pie

Teacher: Jan Baker

Radio Station: WGLX-FM 103.3

Venue: HollyrocksFan: Jaeden Piller

Northwestern Wisconsin People’s Choice Awards

Band: The Dweebs

Teacher: Brian McLaughlin

Radio Station: WIFC-FM 95.5

Venue: Schuggy’s

Fan: Leanne Booher

Northeastern Wisconsin People’s Choice Awards

Band: RPM

Teacher: Mark Budwit

Radio Station: WAPL-FM 105.7

Venue: Stone Toad Bar & Grill

Fan: Doris Budwit

Southeastern Wisconsin People’s Choice Awards

Band: Almighty Vinyl

Teacher: Jim Walski

Radio Station: WHQG-FM 102.9

Venue: The Saloon on Calhoun

Fan: Bradley John