Here Are the 2019 WAMI Awards Winners

Photo credit: Amanda Lillian
Lex Allen
This year's Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards fell on the busiest Milwaukee weekend of the year so far, on the same day as the Bucks' decisive playoff win and the city's widespread Milwaukee Day celebrations. They offered the city one more reason to celebrate, with a number of big wins going to Milwaukee artists, most notably an Artist of the Year victory for singer Lex Allen.
The complete list of winners is below.
Artist of the Year: Lex Allen
Album of the Year: Warrior Songs – “Women at War: Warrior Songs Vol. 2”
Song of the Year: Amanda Huff and Peter Thomas – “Only in Dreams”
Best New Artist: The Docksiders
Male Vocalist: Andre Beaudot
Female Vocalist: Erin Krebs
Singer-Songwriter: Keith Pulvermacher
Rising Star Award: Parker Collar
Alternative Rock/Rock Artist: Amberstein
Bluegrass/Americana Artist: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Christian/Gospel Artist: Spirited Strings
Blues Artist: Jay Edward
Country Artist: Buffalo Gospel
Cover Artist: Star Six Nine
Folk/Celtic Artist: Reilly
Hard Rock Artist: Lords of the Trident
Metal Artist: Revolution-X
Punk Artist: The Cherrypops
Jazz Artist: Jerry Grillo
Polka Artist: The November Criminals
Pop Rock Artist: Well-Known Strangers
Hip-Hop/Rap Artist: Zed Kenzo
R&B/Soul Artist: The People Brothers Band
World/Reggae/Ska/Latin: Luma Knotty
Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist: LUXI
Horn/Big Band Artist: Extra Crispy Brass Band
Tribute Artist: Project Pink
Bass: Chris Hanaway
Drummer: Jim Winter
Guitarist: Angie Swan
Keyboard: Noah Harmon
Reeds/Brass: Michael Clobes
Strings: Joe Ketchum
Studio Engineer/Producer: Steve Hamilton
Recording Studio: Tanner-Monagle Inc.
Live Club/Venue: Shank Hall
Live Engineer Sound/Lights: Jason Lueck
President’s Award: Beth Kille
Southwestern Wisconsin People’s Choice Awards
Band: Cherry Pie
Teacher: Jan Baker
Radio Station: WGLX-FM 103.3
Venue: HollyrocksFan: Jaeden Piller
Northwestern Wisconsin People’s Choice Awards
Band: The Dweebs
Teacher: Brian McLaughlin
Radio Station: WIFC-FM 95.5
Venue: Schuggy’s
Fan: Leanne Booher
Northeastern Wisconsin People’s Choice Awards
Band: RPM
Teacher: Mark Budwit
Radio Station: WAPL-FM 105.7
Venue: Stone Toad Bar & Grill
Fan: Doris Budwit
Southeastern Wisconsin People’s Choice Awards
Band: Almighty Vinyl
Teacher: Jim Walski
Radio Station: WHQG-FM 102.9
Venue: The Saloon on Calhoun
Fan: Bradley John