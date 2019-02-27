Here are the 2019 WAMI Nominees

by

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry has announced the nominees for its 39th annual WAMI Awards, and as usual, Milwaukee is well represented, with artists including Lex Allen, Field Report, Tigernite, Lorde Fredd33, Amanda Huff and Trapper Schoepp up for big awards. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony Sunday, April 14, at Turner Hall Ballroom, where three WAMI Hall of Fame inductees with be honored: Paul Cebar, the vocal group The Chordettes and the metal band Realm.

The complete nominees are below:


Artist of the Year

Lex Allen
Chris Kroeze
Unity The Band
Tigernite
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Field Report
Feed The Dog
Dead Horses

Album of the Year

Field Report – "Summertime Songs"
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades – "The Ode"
Lorde Fredd33 – "Norf: The Legend of Hotboy Ronald"
Feed The Dog – "Tenderloin"
Warrior Songs – "Women at War: Warrior Songs Vol. 2"
Yipes! – "Yipes!!!"
Lex Allen – "Table 7: Sinners and Saints"
Keith Pulvermacher – "45 Story"

Song of the Year

Amanda Huff & Peter Thomas – “Only In Dreams”
Reyna – “Heartbeat”
Calliope – “Sea of Red”
Buffalo Gospel – “18 Wheeler”
Trapper Schoepp – “On Wisconsin”
WebsterX – “Feels”
Abby Jeanne – “Be In The Sun”
Vinyl Theatre – “Masterpiece”

New Artist of the Year

Krestfall
The Docksiders
The First Wave
Block Party
Tae
Brett and The Dandys
Spirited Strings
Jessie Marie and the Rippers

Male Vocalist of the Year

Rich Hoffman
Steve March-Torme
Chris Hodgson
Andre Beaudot
Julio Reyes
Jeff Taylor
Sean Jones
Eddie Martinez

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kaylee Pecha
Erin Krebs
Jennifer Schafer
Paige Baker
Jackie Brown
B-Free
Michele McCarthy
Anastasia Lee

Singer/Songwriter of the Year

Ben Wagner
Keith Pulvermacher
Kyle Feerick
Laura Petersen
Kurt Gunn
Sammy Ray Marshall
Joe Richter
Alyssia Dominguez

Rising Star of the Year

Figure It Out
Jenna Kopitske
Lilie Fouts
Rewind
Lokke
Parker Collar
Ebony Loren
Sadie Jo Schwefel

Alternative Rock/Rock Artist

Carbellion
Sliver
Amberstein
More Then Merry
Chris Haise Band
Sacred
Pudge
Horace Greene

Bluegrass/Americana Artist

Wise Jennings
Feed The Dog
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Mascot Theory
The Fainting Room
Dead Horses
Chicken Wire Empire
Zach Pietrini

Christian/Gospel Artist

Spirited Strings
Koine
Kevin Hayden
Night Divine
Mike Westendorf
WithoutExcuse
Masonic Wonders

Blues Artist

Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys
Altered Five Blues Band
Robert Allen, Jr.
Madtown Mannish Boys
The Blues Disciples
Jay Edward
Tallan Noble Latz
David Miller Band

Country Artist

Grand Union
Driftwood
Rebel Grace
Dexter Road
Buffalo Gospel
Driveway Thriftdwellers
Stetsin & Lace
Madison County

Cover Artist

Panic Station
Star Six Nine
Almighty Vinyl
The Now
The Toys
33 RPM
A-Town Unplugged
Bella Cain

Folk/Celtic Artist

Reilly
The Roving Scallywags
WarPiper
Warrior Songs
Killarney Blarney
Trapper Schoepp
John Stano
Derek Byrne and Paddygrass

Hard Rock Artist

Lords of The Trident
The Homeland Conspiracy
Last Crack
Imperial Fall
Sons of Kong
Cyanide Son
Stone Crow
Killing Rapunzel

Metal Artist

Memories Wither
METAL MEN
Jungle Rot
Conniption
Morta Skuld
Monorail Central
Revolution-X
Thrasher

Punk Artist

BUD
Ratbatspider
Slaughter Party
The Cherrypops
DIRECT HIT!
The First Rule
Solid Freex!
Fox Face

Jazz Artist

KWT featuring Tom Washatka
The Jazz Orgy
Randi Fay
The Bill Schmidt Jazz Ensemble
Match Stick
Mike Standal Quartet
Jerry Grillo
Meade St. Collective

Polka Artist

Val Sigal
Happy Schnapps Combo
The Squeezettes
Alpine Blast
Tuba Dan Jerabek
The November Criminals
Steve Meisner
Rhythm Playboys

Pop Rock Artist

Doozey
Brett Newski
Xposed 4Heads
Well-Known Strangers
Rocket Cat
Tigernite
Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets
Sunspot

Hip Hop/Rap Artist

IshDarr
Vincent VanGreat
DJ Milo Gambino
Webster X
Zed Kenzo
Shle Berry
Lorde Fredd33
Knowsthetime

R&B/Soul Artist

J-Council
Charles Walker Band
The People Brothers Band
Tweed
Eddie Butts Band
Valerie B. and The Boys
Lex Allen
The Pocket Kings

World/Reggae/Ska/Latin

Luma Knotty
Unity The Band
De La Buena
The Us Project
Salsa Manzana
Sista Sensi & The B Easy Band
Natty Nation
Something To Do

Club/DJ/Dance/Electronic Artist

Kiings
No No Yeah Okay
LUXI
Fortune
DJ Zello
DJ Flux

Horn/Big Band Artist

FBI & The Untouchable Horns
The Jimmys
Extra Crispy Brass Band
Water City Jazz Orchestra
Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns
Big Style Brass Band
Cold Sweat and The Brew City Horns
Hot and Dirty Brass Band

Tribute Artist

The Prince Experience
Master of Puppets – A Tribute to Metallica
Light Up
Steely Dane
The Rush Tribute Project
Project Pink
Harvest
The Hellion

Bass

Danny Walters
Johnny Washday
Ken Gore
Jim Sorensen
Fred Velpel
Chris Hanaway
Craig Neuser
Mary Farmer

Drummer

Mark Anastasi
Matt Gieseke
Chris DiDomenico
Dean Tassone
Jim Winter
Adam Hatton
Andrew Lynch
Jim Kube

Guitarist

Sean Williamson
Jeff Mitchell
Paris Ortiz
Angie Swan
Kyle Stair
Jay Stulo
Tom Theabo
Miles McConnell

Keyboard

Rebecca Kettler
Noah Harmon
Shawndell Marks
Logan Dier
Jimmy Voegeli
Josh Becker
Theo Merriweather
Sam McClain

Reeds/Brass

John Vollmar
Ross Catterton
Michael Clobes
Jack Naus
Jamie Beckman
Ben Hohenstein
Greg Balfany
Matt Antoniewicz

Strings

Chauntee Ross
Thea Morton Vorass
Kayla Potter
Russ Greeley
Joe Ketchum
Tim McIlree
Monique Ross
Angela Licari

Best Studio Engineer/Producer

Eric LaBrosse
Jeff Hamilton
Marc Golde
Joe Hite
Geoff Wilbourn
Gary Tanin
Michael Mann
Steve Hamilton

Best Recording Studio

Musicmann Studios
Stories Studio
Rock Garden
Cherry Pit Studios
Tanner-Monagle, Inc.
Hi-Five Studio
Renwood Messenger Studio
Makin’ Sausage Music

Best Live Club/Venue

Shank Hall
The Saloon On Calhoun
The Cold Shot
Gibson Music Hall
North Star Casino
Potawatomi Fire Pit Sports Bar
Phatheadz
Dundee’s Roadhouse

Best Live Engineer Sound/Lights

Todd Fink
Cole Grygny
Tom Mussa
Dan Henszey
Jon-Paul LeClair
Craig Vetrone
Steve Fry
Jason Lueck