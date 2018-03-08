Huey Lewis and The News and TLC Will Headline the State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair has announced a couple of major headliners for its main stage: Huey Lewis and The News will headline on Saturday, Aug. 4, and TLC will headline on Friday, Aug. 10.

Huey Lewis and company will be joined at their show by openers The Original Wailers, the touring act featuring Bob Marley's original guitarist Al Anderson. Tickets for that show are $39 and $29.

TLC, of course, have been down a member since the untimely death of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 2002, which ended the band while they were still near their commercial peak. Last year surviving members T-Boz and Chilli released a crowd-funded new album, TLC, which they've billed as the group's final record, although they made it clear they still intend to keep touring. They'll be joined on their bill by one of the acts that influenced them, En Vogue, one of the biggest R&B acts of the early '90s. Tickets for that show are also $39 and $29.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, March 16 at 9 a.m. The Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 2-12. That's just a mere 146 days from now, so summer's just around the corner, right? Right?