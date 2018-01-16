Jack White Will Headline the Rave on April 20

It's looking like it'll be a big year for Jack White. On March 23, the idolized former White Stripes leader will release his latest solo album Boarding House Reach, his first since 2014's Lazaretto. Now today he's announced a huge tour behind that album, which will include a return stop in Milwaukee at the Rave on Friday, April 20. Tickets are $72.50 or $87.50 for VIP balcony access, and if any the past is any indicator, they're likely to sell out. They go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

You can watch the video for White's latest single "Connected Love," a weird soul-rock hybrid that features some almost dubstep-esque bass wobbles.