88.9 Radio Milwaukee will host its sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, Nov. 28, the venue announced this morning, and the lineup includes several bands who are likely to take home one or two of those awards: Jaill, Field Report, Juniper Tar, Vic and Gabe, and Klassik.

Tickets are $10 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 26 at noon.