Jaill Take a Dreamy Turn on Their Latest Single, "Port of Call"

Though their unlikely window as posterchildren for the Milwaukee music scene has closed, Jaill quietly had a great year, logging countless miles on the road behind their latest LP Brain Cream , one of the Milwaukee records of the year. There's more music on the way: This week Stereogum reported the band is set to release a cassette called Wherever It Be on JEFF The Brotherhood’s Infinity Cat Records, and premiered a track from it called "Port Of Call." It's a change of pace from Brain Cream 's dialed up garage-pop, a smaller, warmer, more intimate track recorded at frontman Vincent Kircher's home.

You can stream it below ahead of Wherever It Be 's Jan. 8 release.