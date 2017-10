Summerfest has announces its final Marcus Amphitheater headliner for 2011: Jason Mraz, the singer-songwriter responsible for most of those acoustic, vaguely reggae-ish shuffles you sometimes hear on adult-contemporary stations and in waiting rooms. He'll headline the amphitheater on Saturday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m., with opener Guster.

Reserved-seat tickets are $37 and go on sale Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m.