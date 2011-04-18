Kings Go Forth Dominate WAMI Awards

The Milwaukee retro-soul ensemble Kings Go Forth took home top honors at the 31st annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards, clinching artist and album of the year categories and winning a male vocalist of the year plaque for singer Black Wolf. The awards were announced last night at Turner Hall Ballroom, where the punk band Die Kreuzen, jazz pianist John Harmon and the late bassist Howie Epstein were inducted into the WAMI Hall of Fame.

The complete list of winners is below:

Artist: Kings Go Forth

Album: Kings Go Forth - The Outsiders Are Back

Song: Bodeans - "Stay"

Female vocalist: (tie) Sara Moilanen and Heidi Spencer

Male vocalist: Black Wolf

New artist: The Ragadors

Rising star: Katie Lafond

Alternative artist: (tie) Jaill and The Wildbirds

Americana artist: West of East

Bluegrass band: .357 String Band

Blues artist: Alex Wilson Band

Christian/gospel artist: Saved by Grace

Country band: Nashville Pipeline

Cover band: Half Empty

Hard rock/metal band: World Minus One

Jazz artist: Jerry Grillo

Polka band: Jerry Schneider Band

Pop artist: Ethan Keller

Hip-hop/rap artist: Fresh Cut Collective

R&B/soul artist: Tristan Royalty Squad

Reggae/world/ska band: Unity

Rock artist: The Sandcarvers

Swing/big band: Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns

Tribute band: 5 Card Studs

Bass player: Rick LaJeunesse

Drummer: Del Bennett

Guitarist: Greg Koch

Keyboard player: Jimmy Voegeli

Reeds/brass player: Al Groth

Specialty instrumentalist: Allen Cote

Print/electronic media: Shepherd Express

Producer: Justin Perkins

Radio station: 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Recording studio: The Exchange

Music venue: Linneman's Riverwest Inn

People's Choice Awards (by region):

Northeast: Half Empty

Northwest: Tuck Pence

Southeast: Rabid Aardvarks

Southwest: Pat Watters Band