Kings Go Forth Dominate WAMI Awards

The Milwaukee retro-soul ensemble Kings Go Forth took home top honors at the 31st annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards, clinching artist and album of the year categories and winning a male vocalist of the year plaque for singer Black Wolf. The awards were announced last night at Turner Hall Ballroom, where the punk band Die Kreuzen, jazz pianist John Harmon and the late bassist Howie Epstein were inducted into the WAMI Hall of Fame.
The complete list of winners is below:
Artist: Kings Go Forth
Album: Kings Go Forth - The Outsiders Are Back
Song: Bodeans - "Stay"
Female vocalist: (tie) Sara Moilanen and Heidi Spencer
Male vocalist: Black Wolf
New artist: The Ragadors
Rising star: Katie Lafond
Alternative artist: (tie) Jaill and The Wildbirds
Americana artist: West of East
Bluegrass band: .357 String Band
Blues artist: Alex Wilson Band
Christian/gospel artist: Saved by Grace
Country band: Nashville Pipeline
Cover band: Half Empty
Hard rock/metal band: World Minus One
Jazz artist: Jerry Grillo
Polka band: Jerry Schneider Band
Pop artist: Ethan Keller
Hip-hop/rap artist: Fresh Cut Collective
R&B/soul artist: Tristan Royalty Squad
Reggae/world/ska band: Unity
Rock artist: The Sandcarvers
Swing/big band: Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns
Tribute band: 5 Card Studs
Bass player: Rick LaJeunesse
Drummer: Del Bennett
Guitarist: Greg Koch
Keyboard player: Jimmy Voegeli
Reeds/brass player: Al Groth
Specialty instrumentalist: Allen Cote
Print/electronic media: Shepherd Express
Producer: Justin Perkins
Radio station: 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Recording studio: The Exchange
Music venue: Linneman's Riverwest Inn
People's Choice Awards (by region):
Northeast: Half Empty
Northwest: Tuck Pence
Southeast: Rabid Aardvarks
Southwest: Pat Watters Band